Dee Kosh updates Instagram to say he’s “Not dead Not gone”

Singapore — Popular YouTuber and former Power 98 FM radio host Dee Kosh took to Instagram on Thursday (Sept 24) to post an update amid the sexual harassment allegations against him.

In a Instagram Story which disappears after 24 hours, Dee Kosh or Darryl Ian Koshy, wrote: “Not dead Not gone. Just waiting for the police investigations.”

In August, several individuals spoke out alleging that the 32-year-old asked for sexual favours from boys as young as half his age and tried to sexually groom teenage boys under the guise of wanting to work with them.

One post that went viral online recounted how a 17-year-old boy, who was flattered that Dee was messaging him, was coerced into sending selfies daily before being asked to send photos of his body. The netizen added that many of the alleged victims were afraid to speak up because he had allegedly bullied them into remaining silent.

Dee Kosh also allegedly offered S$1,000 to a minor, inviting him over to do something presumably sexual before telling the 15-year-old that he could get back home by 1 am. Dee Kosh allegedly asked said minor to join a secret chat so his messages could not be screen-captured.

The former radio DJ’s last Instagram post was on Monday (Aug 17), when he admitted to texting a 15-year-old boy with what he called a “questionable tone” and apologised “to all the people who have suffered from this”.

In the statement on Aug 17, Dee Kosh said about the messages: “My tone was questionable, but there was absolutely no intent to groom him.

“Let me state categorically that I did not ever have any sexual relations with him or with any minor.

“To me, it was a friendly conversation which was cheeky and inappropriate, but I did not take it any further. In hindsight, I see what was wrong and I take full responsibility for my actions, and I am sorry.”

When the incident first broke in mid-August, Dee Kosh had sent a lawyer’s letter to his main accuser, an Instagram user with the handle @_epaul, on the grounds of harassment and defamation.

However, a day later, the law firm announced that it was no longer acting for the YouTuber.

Following the saga, Night Owl Cinematics dropped Dee Kosh as its host and Power 98 announced that the DJ had gone “on leave”. /TISG