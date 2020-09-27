- Advertisement -

Singapore — Residents are reminded to take in the Singapore flag they have displayed outside their homes for the past several months by Wednesday (Sept 30) or risk incurring a S$1,000 fine.

Earlier this year, President Halimah Yacob allowed the Singapore Arms and Flag and National Anthem (SAFNA) Rules to be amended to permit the display of the National Flag from April 25 to June 30.

In late April, the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth (MCCY) extended the period in which the flag could be displayed and allowed all organisations and households to display it until the end of September.

The ministry said that the SAFNA Rules were amended because it received a number of requests from members of the public who were keen to display the National Flag “as a demonstration of unity and solidarity with others in society, even as we may be physically apart” during the Covid-19 crisis.

The then Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Grace Fu said at that time: “It is heartening to know that Singaporeans want to rally around the National Flag – an emblem of our shared values, identity and future. It is also a call for us to work together and stand resilient in the face of a crisis like this. This exemplifies the Singapore Together spirit.”

Madam Halimah added that she was also “heartened by the desire of Singaporeans to show our solidarity”.

Singapore residents are advised to take in any flags they have displayed outside their homes by Sept 30.

The SAFNA Rules under the Singapore statutes state that the National Flag can be displayed outside a building until Sept 30 each year. Any person who knowingly contravenes the rule shall be guilty of an offence and liable to pay a S$1,000 fine upon conviction.

