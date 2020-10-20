Crash Landing on You star buys SGD19 million building in Seoul

- Advertisement -

Crash Landing on You actress Son Ye Jin just purchased a S$19 million building in Seoul and she paid for it with S$4 million, cash.

The monthly rent for the building is estimated at S$53,400. Son Ye Jin has been enjoying a surge of popularity due to her role in one of this year’s hottest K-dramas, Crash Landing on You. This has led to more lucrative endorsement deals and thus one big, fat bank account.

According to sources in South Korea’s real estate industry, the actress bought a commercial building in the trendy Sinsa-dong neighbourhood in July.

The building is located in a part of Seoul’s famous upscale Gangnam district and it cost her 16bil won (S$19 million).

Ye Jin, 38 paid for the building with 4bil won (S$4.7million) in cash and took out a loan for the remaining amount of 12bil won (S$14.2million).

The building consists of six storeys and has a floor area of 1,567 sq.m. It houses plastic surgery clinics, makeup stores and beauty centres. The rent is estimated to be around 45mil won (S$53,400) a month, with a deposit fee of 500mil won (S$594,000).

The building is 22 years old, there is no renovation but it is well-maintained and located in a good area with a large floating population.

Ye Jin will be rolling in rental income in no time. This is not the first time the actress invested in property. About 5 years ago, she purchased a building in Mapo-gu district for 9.35bil won (SGD11.1million) and resold it three years later for 13.5bil won (SGD16million), netting her a sweet profit of 4bil won (SGD4.7million).

Guess we kinda know where part of the money she poured into her new venture came from.

In other news, filming for Ye Jin’s Hollywood debut Cross is set to begin in April next year, with director Andrew Niccol and the production team arriving in Korea recently to prepare for the shoot.

Cross also stars Parasite’s Lee Sun Gyun and has a production budget of 36bil won (SGD42.7million), with an expected 2022 release date.

