Kim Kardashian reveals that she earns more money from social media than KUWTK

Reality star Kim Kardashian will speak about her finances on the new season of David Letterman’s ‘My Next Guest Needs No Introduction‘.

Kim earns more money from one Instagram post than she does for a whole season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. She insisted that she rakes in such an impressive amount of cash to promote products to her 190 million followers that it is better for her than starring in the E! reality show.

Kim talked to David Letterman on his Netflix show My Next Guest Needs No Introduction which is premiering on October 21.

Kim said: “We would not be who we are today without Keeping Up with the Kardashians and that’s why we continue to share our lives. Even if, realistically, we can post something on social media and make more than we do a whole season.”

In other related news, the 39-year-old media personality confessed that she cried “all weekend” when it was announced that the reality TV show is ending.

She said: “Oh, it was honestly the most emotional day. The tears. I mean, I think I was crying all weekend. I’ll probably get emotional now on the phone. It was just a really emotional decision. This was a dream of all of ours. We never imagined we would get onto season two. Now we’re on 20. Sometimes we just need a break. It’s really simple.

We just need a minute to regroup. You know, we haven’t had a break for 14 years. We’ve gone in filming a season, then a spin off and I think there’s no other way to say it other than, we just live such big lives. And we have kids now. And they need us. There’s so much going on that, even just for a minute we need a break.”

Kim has promised the final season of the show will reveal a whole new side to the clan because it will chronicle how they coped with the coronavirus pandemic and being in lockdown.

She said: “If anything, it’ll be really interesting to see what all of us were doing during the pandemic. We were so scared and cautious and we shared every moment of that. Having to be with four kids and not have their friends or their routines and no help. It was a very different side of us that I don’t think anyone’s really seen. Now the production can happen, in a very careful way, but the end of the season goes back into a little bit of normalcy. We want to fully live this out.”

