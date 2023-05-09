Couple who are moving out claim town council cleaner tells them that they ‘no longer enjoy benefits of bulky item removal at AMK’ because they’re no longer residents

SINGAPORE: A man and his wife separately posted their woes on Facebook to warn others living in Ang Mo Kio that if they are moving out, they’re no longer entitled to the benefits of bulky item removal.

Mr Victor Zee and his wife, Ms Elaine Ng, respectively wrote on the COMPLAINT SINGAPORE and Complaint Singapore pages on Saturday (May 6) about the problems they faced when throwing out bulky items into the rubbish chute at their block.

“The cleaner at our block feedback that we should not be throwing the items there and proceeded to call his boss by the name of Andrew Chow who told us that since we are moving out, we were no more a resident here and do not enjoy benefits of bulky items removal from AMKTC and have to dispose all those items by ourselves!,” Ms Ng wrote, adding: “WOW WOW WOW.”

Mr Zee added that he found it “ridiculous” as he had been “a resident paying S&CC (Service and Conservancy Charges) for many years”.

“So now that we are moving out, privileges are not granted to us? What if we are moving to another unit in AMKTC?” his wife added.

The couple also wrote that it was “lucky” that they had a way of disposing of their rubbish on their own.

The Independent Singapore has reached out to the Ang Mo Kio Town Council, Mr Zee, and Ms Ng.

In a comment, Mr Zee identified the block he moved from as under MP Gan Thiam Poh, representing the Fernvale ward of the GRC since 2020.

Some commenters on both posts offered helpful advice.

