Couple allegedly insists on being fully vaccinated when denied dine-in at Royal Caribbean Quantum of the Seas Cruise

A couple allegedly insisted that they were fully vaccinated after being denied entry to dine-in at Royal Caribbean Quantum of the Seas Cruise. The video claimed that they did not meet the MOH criteria necessary to be considered “fully vaccinated.”

Singapore’s Ministry of Health (MOH) has recently announced that fully vaccinated individuals as well as three different categories of people including children from the same household may be permitted to dine-in at food and beverage establishments given that they are seated in groups no bigger than five. The MOH’s advisory also specifies the criteria one must meet to be considered “fully vaccinated.”

“Fully vaccinated means two weeks after receiving a full regimen of the Pfizer-BioNTech/Comirnaty or Moderna vaccines,” the statement reads, “or any of the vaccines on the WHO EUL listing, with the vaccination status updated in MOH’s national IT system…”

However, it seems as though a certain couple who were aboard the Royal Caribbean Quantum of the Seas Cruise were not aware of the stipulations. A video that recorded them speaking with cruise personnel was shared with the Facebook group Singapore Incidents on Tuesday (Aug 10).

“Couple insisted they have been fully vaccinated when their second jab is less than two weeks,” the text added into the video read, “Can someone please teach them how to count.”

According to the caption, however, the couple was not allowed to dine-in at the restaurant, “only takeaways.”

Garnering over 3,000 views since the time of its posting, it’s no surprise why a number of netizens took to the comments section to share their two cents on the matter. /TISG

