"Whoever is right is also wrong. Should not stop & argue in the middle of the road," one netizen pointed out. Another wrote, "They are wishing each other National Day greetings. One wear helmet, cannot hear, another one old cannot hear."

From Facebook / Silas Silas

Beatrice Del Rosario

Following a of what seemed to be a altercation between the driver of a taxi and a food delivery rider, netizens have attempted to figure out who was at fault.

A Facebook user shared a video that seemed to capture a road with the Facebook group Singapore Incidents, which re-posted the video on Sunday (Aug 8). The one-minute and thirty-second video captured yelling and flailing arms.

“1 am Late night altercation between food delivery rider and taxi rider…,” the video’s original caption read. “Not sure who is right and wrong but one thing for sure is that times are bad…. everybody (is) working hard to make ends meet especially in this current situation. Praying earnestly for harmony and resilience for all mankind to soldier through this global crisis.”

The Facebook group also took a similar approach to the incident, captioning the re-posted video “Chill bros, times are tough.”

Netizens had a mixed response, with some taking sides with the food delivery rider and others taking that of the . Others, however, took the incident to be a waste of time.

One netizen pointed out, “Whoever is right is also wrong. (You) should not stop and argue in the middle of the road.” Another took a more light-hearted approach, writing, “They are wishing each other National Day greetings. One (is) wear(ing) a helmet and cannot hear, another one (is) old (and also) cannot hear.” /TISG

Photo: screengrab from Facebook / Silas Silas and Singapore Incidents

