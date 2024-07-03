In the Hood

Concerned father seeks answers from SIA after daughter allegedly got stranded in Frankfurt for 2 days

ByMary Alavanza

July 3, 2024
SINGAPORE: A concerned father took to social media to voice his frustration after his daughter was allegedly stranded in Frankfurt for two days due to what he described as the “incompetence and nonchalance of Singapore Airlines SQ customer service and their Star Alliance customer service counterparts.”

The ordeal left the family seeking answers and support from the airline.

The father noted in his post, “Even upon arrival at Changi Airport, we were bounced around just to get some basic answers regarding claims. Regretfully, my daughter will be flying again in two days with SQ.”

He added, “I’m an SQ ticket holder, paid SQ ticket prices, but the SQ counter said Croatia Airlines must take responsibility and then just cut me off.”

The post quickly gained attention, with many commenters expressing relief that his daughter had returned home safely.

One commenter said, “Happy that she arrived safely.” Another added, “Good to hear she’s safe.” Other commenters expressed frustration with the airline’s handling of the situation.

See also  Singapore Airlines diverting flights from Iranian airspace in wake of missile attacks

One said, “They become automatic in their responses… it’s obviously not the passengers’ fault for the delay… then they treat us as if we are the ’cause’ of the delay.”

Another commenter added, “That’s it! From so-called ‘No.1 airline’… they get big bonuses and then become arrogant.” /TISG

Featured image by Depositphotos

