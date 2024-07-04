In the Hood

Singapore worker “mentally exhausted” after getting promotion but no pay raise

ByMary Alavanza

July 4, 2024
Tired Asian woman in the office.

SINGAPORE: A 28-year-old Singaporean woman recently shared her struggle on social media, seeking advice on how to handle her mentally exhausting work situation after getting a promotion but no pay raise. “What should I do moving forward? I’m mentally exhausted,” she wrote.

She shared that her company restructured late last year, leading to what she considered a promotion to a more demanding role. However, the official letter from her employer described it only as a “change in role,” without any mention of a promotion. Despite the increased responsibilities and the need for higher skills, her pay remained unchanged.

According to her, the company promised to review the pay structure at the beginning of the year. However, this review has been repeatedly delayed, from January to April, and then again to July. As of now, she has received no updates on the matter.

“This essentially means I’ve been drawing my old pay with zero increment (company does not have yearly increment as well, only during promotions) and doing a job that’s way above my current pay grade for almost a year now. Most of the time double hatting too,” she wrote.

See also  Anwar Ibrahim tells Malaysia’s civil servants that upcoming pay bump is ‘best ever'

She noted she regretted trusting verbal promises without getting them in writing. “Looking back, I was really naive to be so trusting because everything regarding pay was verbally communicated with no black and white. I asked for black and white for the July deadline promise, but the manager just delayed and I never got it,” she said.

The situation has taken a significant toll on her mental health. She frequently works overtime due to the stressful nature of her client-facing role and the lack of manpower, resulting in a continuous backlog of work. To add to her stress, she is expecting a baby, which makes quitting her job a difficult decision.

“This whole ordeal is truly taking a toll on me. I want to quit so bad, but I can’t because I’m expecting too,” she lamented.

Her heartfelt post has garnered numerous responses from the online community, with many Singaporeans offering advice and support. The majority advised her to take a deep breath and try to stay happy for the sake of her pregnancy.

See also  Company allegedly made staff stay after working hours despite finishing work ahead of schedule

One netizen suggested planning an exit strategy while managing her pregnancy. “The most logical process I can think of is to get through the whole pregnancy matter while being in the company. When the childcare stabilises, with or without increment, move on to a better company with better pay, work structure, and opportunity,” the commenter advised.

Others shared their own experiences and empathised with her situation. “I’m so sorry you’re going through this. Work makes me cry too but for different reasons,” one person wrote. She recommended having another conversation with her manager to ask for written confirmation of any promises. If the manager refuses, she suggested documenting the discussion in an email to HR for future reference and peace of mind.

Another commenter encouraged her to focus on the positive aspects of her situation and look for a new role before resigning. “Firstly, please be happy, because how you feel during pregnancy can affect your baby. Look on your bright side! At least you have a job in these bad times! If you feel unsatisfied, look for a new role before throwing in the letter,” she said.

See also  ‘Employer here don't regard employee time as valuable’ — Netizens react to SG as most overworked in Asia Pacific, with 45 hrs/weekly + 7 days AL

One pointed out, “The reason you are feeling underpaid is because of the overloading of work that is not justified because of the lack of pay rise. This is a reasonable request on your part.” 

“Find another place that will treasure your talents and reward you accordingly, either with a higher pay or a lighter workload. Plan your exit, and execute it by a certain deadline you set yourself,” another advised.

“If your current situation is taking a mental toll on you, seek out a therapist or take a sound bath class (I did it and there’s absolutely no shame in seeking help). You could also channel your energy by exercising, or yoga, or reading, or whatever helps you relieve stress. Remember to balance work with your life. Live hard. Stay strong, stay sharp,” she added. /TISG

Read also: Lack of flexi-work options at workplace blamed for high turnover rate despite best efforts of new boss

Featured image by Depositphotos

ByMary Alavanza

Related Post

Featured News In the Hood

Car polish demo gone wrong: Singaporean slapped with $900 repair bill after JB car wash worker scratches his car and runs away

October 9, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Featured News In the Hood

“You make a shame of yourself and Singaporeans” — China woman tells SG man who shouted at her just for looking at MRT map

October 9, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
In the Hood

“She scolded me” — Woman says she got told off for asking a bus passenger not to put “her socks cladded feet on seats, handles, and armrests”

October 8, 2024 Anna Maria Romero

You missed

Featured News Home News

“Skip VEP Queue” Service: Singapore car drivers flock to services helping them on behalf to apply for VEP tags

October 9, 2024 Gemma Iso
SG Economy

Singapore stocks rose on Wednesday morning—STI increased by 0.8%

October 9, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Home News

“Tupai King?” — Singapore durian lovers beware: Some SG vendors are mislabeling the King of Fruits to get you to pay a painfully thorny price

October 9, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Featured News Relationships

“Your life is over if you marry the wrong one” — S’poreans agree with Warren Buffett that who you marry is most important financial decision

October 9, 2024 Yoko Nicole

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.