SINGAPORE: A 28-year-old Singaporean woman recently shared her struggle on social media, seeking advice on how to handle her mentally exhausting work situation after getting a promotion but no pay raise. “What should I do moving forward? I’m mentally exhausted,” she wrote.

She shared that her company restructured late last year, leading to what she considered a promotion to a more demanding role. However, the official letter from her employer described it only as a “change in role,” without any mention of a promotion. Despite the increased responsibilities and the need for higher skills, her pay remained unchanged.

According to her, the company promised to review the pay structure at the beginning of the year. However, this review has been repeatedly delayed, from January to April, and then again to July. As of now, she has received no updates on the matter.

“This essentially means I’ve been drawing my old pay with zero increment (company does not have yearly increment as well, only during promotions) and doing a job that’s way above my current pay grade for almost a year now. Most of the time double hatting too,” she wrote.

She noted she regretted trusting verbal promises without getting them in writing. “Looking back, I was really naive to be so trusting because everything regarding pay was verbally communicated with no black and white. I asked for black and white for the July deadline promise, but the manager just delayed and I never got it,” she said.

The situation has taken a significant toll on her mental health. She frequently works overtime due to the stressful nature of her client-facing role and the lack of manpower, resulting in a continuous backlog of work. To add to her stress, she is expecting a baby, which makes quitting her job a difficult decision.

“This whole ordeal is truly taking a toll on me. I want to quit so bad, but I can’t because I’m expecting too,” she lamented.

Her heartfelt post has garnered numerous responses from the online community, with many Singaporeans offering advice and support. The majority advised her to take a deep breath and try to stay happy for the sake of her pregnancy.

One netizen suggested planning an exit strategy while managing her pregnancy. “The most logical process I can think of is to get through the whole pregnancy matter while being in the company. When the childcare stabilises, with or without increment, move on to a better company with better pay, work structure, and opportunity,” the commenter advised.

Others shared their own experiences and empathised with her situation. “I’m so sorry you’re going through this. Work makes me cry too but for different reasons,” one person wrote. She recommended having another conversation with her manager to ask for written confirmation of any promises. If the manager refuses, she suggested documenting the discussion in an email to HR for future reference and peace of mind.

Another commenter encouraged her to focus on the positive aspects of her situation and look for a new role before resigning. “Firstly, please be happy, because how you feel during pregnancy can affect your baby. Look on your bright side! At least you have a job in these bad times! If you feel unsatisfied, look for a new role before throwing in the letter,” she said.

One pointed out, “The reason you are feeling underpaid is because of the overloading of work that is not justified because of the lack of pay rise. This is a reasonable request on your part.”

“Find another place that will treasure your talents and reward you accordingly, either with a higher pay or a lighter workload. Plan your exit, and execute it by a certain deadline you set yourself,” another advised.

“If your current situation is taking a mental toll on you, seek out a therapist or take a sound bath class (I did it and there’s absolutely no shame in seeking help). You could also channel your energy by exercising, or yoga, or reading, or whatever helps you relieve stress. Remember to balance work with your life. Live hard. Stay strong, stay sharp,” she added. /TISG

Featured image by Depositphotos