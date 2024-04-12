Business Featured News

ComfortDelGro Australia’s subsidiary sealed the deal on A2B Australia acquisition

ByMary Alavanza

April 12, 2024
ComfortDelGro Taxi

SINGAPORE: ComfortDelGro Australia’s wholly-owned subsidiary, CDC Private Mobility Pty Ltd has sealed the deal on the A2B Australia acquisition. The final transaction was marked by the green light from A2B’s shareholders at a scheme meeting held on March 25, swiftly followed by the nod of approval from the Supreme Court of New South Wales on March 28.

The Edge Singapore reports that with this acquisition, ComfortDelGro Australia now boasts an extensive taxi network sprawling across Australia, featuring over 9,000 vehicles under its wing. It’s a big leap for the company, considering they were already a significant player in A2B’s shareholder pool before taking the reins entirely.

Russell Balding AO, the chairman of ComfortDelGro Australia, expressed his satisfaction with the move, stating, “The acquisition of A2B is well aligned with our strategy to further grow and improve our point-to-point mobility business in Australia.

He added, “The addition of A2B’s taxi networks and technology solutions to our point-to-point mobility brands, which include Swan Taxis, the largest operator of taxis in Western Australia, positions CDC as the operator of the largest integrated taxi network in Australia and to deliver a cost effective and customer focused service. Our integrated taxi services are now a major segment of our multi-modal mobility service across Australia.

See also  ComfortDelGro subsidiary wins S$720M contracts to operate four bus franchises in UK

Nicholas Yap, managing director and CEO of ComfortDelGro Australia, echoed Balding’s sentiments, extending a warm welcome to A2B’s crew into the ComfortDelGro family.

“We welcome A2B’s team to the ComfortDelGro family in Australia. We’re very excited about the future of our business in this market, particularly given the opportunity to expand our reach and solidify our commitment to an Australian company that has prevailed amid a highly competitive environment. Our priority is to continue to provide competitive and innovative mobility solutions to serve the needs of Australian transport users,” he said.

ComfortDelGro now boasts a global taxi fleet exceeding 29,000 vehicles, alongside 210km of operational and under-development rail network worldwide. /TISG

Read also: ComfortDelGro subsidiary acquires UK CMAC Group for S$135.4M

ByMary Alavanza

Related Post

Featured News In the Hood

Man uses flashlight to check petrol level in his car and then bounces vigorously to get more fuel in while sitting on the trunk

October 23, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Featured News In the Hood

“Grandfather Road!” — Singaporean’s blood boils in rage after two cyclists ride slowly while having a chat in front of a bus in the bus lane

October 23, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Featured News In the Hood

“So dirty & nasty” — Singaporean woman calls out other women who leave toilet paper and pad wrappers scattered in public washrooms

October 23, 2024 Anna Maria Romero

You missed

Malaysia

SG to JB road charges reach S$26.8 million: A significant boost to Malaysia’s transport revenue

October 23, 2024 Gemma Iso
Celebrity

Get Ready to Glow: BABYMONSTER’s devilish fan light stick is coming soon!

October 23, 2024 Lydia Koh
Celebrity

aespa’s ‘Whiplash’ catchy tune has got Korean fans all over shaking and grooving to the techno beat

October 23, 2024 Lydia Koh
SG Economy

Singapore stocks rose at Wednesday’s open—STI increased by 0.2%

October 23, 2024 Mary Alavanza

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.