SINGAPORE: ComfortDelGro Australia’s wholly-owned subsidiary, CDC Private Mobility Pty Ltd has sealed the deal on the A2B Australia acquisition. The final transaction was marked by the green light from A2B’s shareholders at a scheme meeting held on March 25, swiftly followed by the nod of approval from the Supreme Court of New South Wales on March 28.

The Edge Singapore reports that with this acquisition, ComfortDelGro Australia now boasts an extensive taxi network sprawling across Australia, featuring over 9,000 vehicles under its wing. It’s a big leap for the company, considering they were already a significant player in A2B’s shareholder pool before taking the reins entirely.

Russell Balding AO, the chairman of ComfortDelGro Australia, expressed his satisfaction with the move, stating, “The acquisition of A2B is well aligned with our strategy to further grow and improve our point-to-point mobility business in Australia.“

He added, “The addition of A2B’s taxi networks and technology solutions to our point-to-point mobility brands, which include Swan Taxis, the largest operator of taxis in Western Australia, positions CDC as the operator of the largest integrated taxi network in Australia and to deliver a cost effective and customer focused service. Our integrated taxi services are now a major segment of our multi-modal mobility service across Australia.“

Nicholas Yap, managing director and CEO of ComfortDelGro Australia, echoed Balding’s sentiments, extending a warm welcome to A2B’s crew into the ComfortDelGro family.

“We welcome A2B’s team to the ComfortDelGro family in Australia. We’re very excited about the future of our business in this market, particularly given the opportunity to expand our reach and solidify our commitment to an Australian company that has prevailed amid a highly competitive environment. Our priority is to continue to provide competitive and innovative mobility solutions to serve the needs of Australian transport users,” he said.

ComfortDelGro now boasts a global taxi fleet exceeding 29,000 vehicles, alongside 210km of operational and under-development rail network worldwide. /TISG

