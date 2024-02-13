;
Business

ComfortDelGro subsidiary acquires UK CMAC Group for S$135.4M

ByMary Alavanza

February 13, 2024
ComfortDelGro Taxi

SINGAPORE: CityFleet Networks, ComfortDelGro subsidiary, acquires UK CMAC Group for S$135.4 million (GBP 80.2 million), Singapore Business Review reports.

With this acquisition, ComfortDelGro now extends its reach into 12 countries across the globe, solidifying its position in the mobility services sector.

CMAC Group, known for its expertise in managing ground transport and accommodation networks, operates in various European countries, including the United Kingdom, France, Spain, Portugal, Greece, and the Netherlands.

Annually, CMAC assists approximately three million travellers, ensuring smooth journeys and managing disruptions on behalf of airlines, ground handlers, train operators, and corporations.

CMAC’s Suntransfers brand further enhances its portfolio by providing private and ride-share transfers to more than 500 airports, bus and train stations, and ports globally.

Mark Greaves, Chairman of ComfortDelGro, expressed his enthusiasm about the acquisition, highlighting its strategic advantages. He stated:

The acquisition of CMAC means we not only achieve a meaningful expansion of our footprint in the UK and entry into several new countries in Europe but also acquire an extensive network of transport operators, strengthening our point-to-point transport solutions as well as growing our customer base.”

See also  Taxi driver goes the extra mile to help mother of 3 on a rainy day

As of 2:05 p.m. SGT, ComfortDelGro’s shares are experiencing a slight decrease, trading 1 cent lower or 0.71% down at S$1.39. /TISG

Read also: Buy call on ComfortDelGro by Maybank Securities analyst Eric Ong

ByMary Alavanza

Related Post

Business

Malls and brands are urged to combine entertainment, technology, and authenticity to thrive in the next era of retail

November 30, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Business

Singapore SMEs scale back on export payments to focus on domestic priorities amid rising costs and economic pressures: Report

November 29, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Business

Fresh graduate contemplates two companies with $200 compensation difference

November 29, 2024 Beatrice Del Rosario

You missed

Featured News Relationships

Jobless daughter who gives her mum S$1.9K/month from her savings says her mum still tells her, “You don’t give me enough”

December 1, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Featured News Food

Singapore’s culinary scene shines on the world stage

December 1, 2024 Gemma Iso
Health

Party with caution: Cardiologists warns hidden dangers of “Celebratory Conditions”

December 1, 2024 Khalis Rifhan
Lifestyle

Why do our brightest ideas strike in the shower?

December 1, 2024 JARA CARBALLO

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.