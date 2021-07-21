Colugo hangs onto bus for a free ride from Bukit Timah to Choa Chu Kang

- Advertisement -

Singapore — A colugo or flying lemur was spotted hanging onto a bus door and got a ride around the area before being safely relocated.

“In our concrete jungle, sometimes wildlife can lose their sense of places,” shared one Edwin Teo Kim Leong on Singapore Wildlife Sightings Facebook page on Tuesday (Jul 20).

“This colugo attached itself for a free ride from Bukit Timah to Choa Chu Kang,” he added.

Mr Teo attached photos of the incident, which were initially posted by someone else.

“The animal was safely relocated by ACRES (Animal Concerns Research & Education Society) staff,” said Mr Teo.

He advised the public to alert ACRES when encountering lost or distressed animals.

According to the National Parks Board (NParks), the colugo is a gliding mammal located mainly in the Central Nature Reserves and adjacent plantations and parklands, including Bukit Batok Nature Park.

They are solitary, nocturnal and arboreal (living in trees) creatures who feed on leaves, leaf shoots and flower buds. /TISG

