Home News In the Hood Uncle follows JEM mallgoers, tells them they are not allowed to walk...

Uncle follows JEM mallgoers, tells them they are not allowed to walk around while drinking

If outside your home, please ensure that safe distancing measures are strictly complied (e.g. maintain physical separation with others while eating) with. — MOH

Photo: FB screengrab/Sarguneshwara Subramaniam

Author

Hana O

Date

Category

Home NewsIn the Hood
- Advertisement -

Singapore — A member of the public took to social media to share an incident of an uncle who allegedly followed them around JEM, telling them they weren’t allowed to pull down their mask to drink while .

One Sarguneshwara Subramaniam posted a video of the incident on Facebook on Tuesday (Jul 20).

“At JEM, this fellow going around taking video of people drinking, saying we are not allowed to walk around and drink,” wrote the concerned individual.

According to the post, the man had followed them from the first floor to the third to record their behaviour.

- Advertisement -

“When I start recording, he starts running,” said Mr Sarguneshwara. “I hope he his part of the video.”

The individual noted that there were on each floor of the mall who saw them drinking while walking “and said nothing.”

We even confirmed with the officers who approached us after the dramatic scenes, said Mr Sarguneshwara.

The video began with the mallgoer saying, “See this uncle, like to disturb people.”

- Advertisement -

Photo: FB /Sarguneshwara Subramaniam

“People drinking water, say cannot drink; wear mask. This is what he advised.”

The woman consuming a beverage asked, “What is your problem if I drink? I don’t understand.”

The man replied, “Put on your mask.”

- Advertisement -

Photo: FB screengrab/Sarguneshwara Subramaniam

Mr Sarguneshwara then advises the uncle to mind his business. “You have nothing to do, lah.”

“If you want, follow me to my house; make sure I wear my mask at my house also,” he added.

Towards the end of the video, the uncle raises his phone towards Mr Sarguneshwara to capture the scene.

Photo: FB screengrab/Sarguneshwara Subramaniam

According to the Ministry of Health (MOH), it is mandatory for all persons who are six years old and above to wear a mask when leaving their homes.

“Masks to the expulsion and transmission of droplets, which is the predominant route of transmission of Covid-19. It is therefore important for you to wear a mask so that you will not spread the infection to others if you are infected. This is important even if you feel well because you may be infected but asymptomatic,” said MOH.

However, masks can be removed while eating, drinking or taking medication.

“If eating outside your home, please ensure that safe distancing measures are strictly complied (e.g. maintain physical separation with others while eating) with.” /TISG

Read related: Woman refuses to wear a mask, asks for safe distancing ambassador’s badge in order to put one on

Woman refuses to wear a mask, asks for safe distancing ambassador’s badge in order to put one on

 Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

Tags: , , ,
- Advertisement -
Featured News

Look beyond the cluster bluster and keep Singapore night scene alive, KTVs included

Could the KTV cluster have been prevented? I am not sure but it has definitely exposed possible weak links in our immigration and law enforcement agencies during this Covid-19 pandemic period. They could have done better. The problem is not so straightforward....
View Post
Featured News

Family KTV owners petition to separate themselves from nightlife operators

Singapore – "We are not the same. We do not have hostess(es)," said a group of family karaoke businesses in their petition to be unclassified as nightlife operators and allow them to operate with safe management measures. A petition through change.org was...
View Post
Featured News

Video of shirtless man collapsing after two taser shots by police goes viral

Singapore – A video of a man getting shot twice by police with a taser gun, an electroshock weapon, before falling over is circulating online. One Patrick Tan took to Facebook on Friday (Jul 16) to share videos of the incident, with...
View Post
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
Theindependent