SINGAPORE: Coliwoo, the co-living subsidiary brand of real estate management services group LHN Limited, has unveiled its latest property, the Coliwoo Hotel Pasir Panjang, marking its 15th co-living property launch.

Strategically located at 404 Pasir Panjang Road, this four-storey co-living hotel aims to foster a close-knit community, catering to students, researchers, lecturers, and working professionals from various institutions and business hubs.

The strategic placement of Coliwoo Hotel Pasir Panjang positions it as an ideal hub for “bleisure” stays—a seamless blend of business and leisure.

Its proximity to educational institutions like the National University of Singapore, Curtin University, and S P Jain, along with easy access to business parks, Science Park, Mapletree Business City, and the Central Business District, caters to the diverse needs of its potential residents.

The location’s appeal extends beyond academics and business, as the property is surrounded by recreational spots such as West Coast Park, Hort Park, Southern Ridges, and popular attractions like Sentosa and Universal Studios Singapore.

Shopping enthusiasts will find convenience with malls like VivoCity, Star Vista, and Clementi Mall just a short commute away.

Ms Chong Ching Yeng, Chief Commercial Officer of Coliwoo, highlighted the brand’s commitment to providing long-term yet flexible stays in response to the increasing demand among students and professionals.

She stated, “Coliwoo Hotel Pasir Panjang boasts convenience and accessibility, without compromising on quality, especially through its prime location in the heart of Pasir Panjang.”

The design of Coliwoo Hotel Pasir Panjang reflects the coastal ties of Pasir Panjang, with light grey hues and bright marine blue decor creating a calming ambience. Arches, curves, and gold accents soften the interior, creating a welcoming and relaxing atmosphere.

Coliwoo Hotel Pasir Panjang - Premier Studio_2
Photo: Coliwoo

To enhance member experiences, each room is a self-contained studio unit equipped with support services, including a self-service mobile app, an onsite concierge, and housekeeping.

Coliwoo Hotel Pasir Panjang - Premier Studio_1
Photo: Coliwoo

The recently upgraded mobile app allows members to book communal spaces, redeem exclusive deals, and sign up for events, further contributing to hassle-free stays.

Coliwoo Hotel Pasir Panjang - Premier Studio_3
Photo: Coliwoo

Coliwoo’s commitment to communal living is evident through partnerships that offer weekend bicycle rides and urban farming activities, promoting a physically and mentally healthy lifestyle among its members.

Scheduled for opening in 2024, Coliwoo plans to expand its co-living portfolio with properties at River Valley Road, Rangoon Road, Balestier Road, Lavender Street, and Arab Street.

Through master leases and other strategies, the brand aims to provide a diverse selection of properties at various locations and price points to cater to different needs.

As Singapore’s largest co-living operator, Ms Chong expressed the brand’s determination to strengthen its influence in the competitive co-living sector by fostering dynamic communities and turning spaces into homes.

She said, “We are primed to strengthen our influence in this competitive sector, as we continue to stay true to our dedication in fostering a dynamic community among our members.

Through our value-added offerings, Coliwoo turns spaces into homes and communities, elevating our status as a sought-after lifestyle destination that transcends conventional housing norms.”

For more details on Coliwoo Hotel Pasir Panjang, check out Coliwoo’s website. /TISG

