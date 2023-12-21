Property

New Park in Queenstown may affect Special Operations Command base

ByMary Alavanza

December 21, 2023
A building with many windows.

SINGAPORE: Residents of Queenstown anticipate adding a vibrant green space and a housing development in Mei Chin Road, as revealed in a proposed amendment to the master plan by the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) on Dec 8.

However, the planned new park in Queenstown may affect the Special Operations Command base, as reported by The Straits Times.

The proposed park, spanning approximately 1.4 hectares, equivalent to two football fields, will be adjacent to Queen’s Close. The URA’s plan includes the incorporation of the Alexandra-Queensway Park Connector and a stretch of mature trees currently adjacent to Housing Board blocks in Queen’s Close.

Next to the park, a 3.2-hectare plot, formerly the site of Mei Chin Secondary and Primary schools, demolished by the Housing and Development Board (HDB) between 2022 and 2023, is earmarked for a housing development with a gross plot ratio of 3.9.

Heritage blogger Jerome Lim highlighted that the proposed park might affect the Singapore Police Force’s Queensway Base, specifically three 10-storey blocks constructed in the 1960s to house policemen and their families. The base currently accommodates the Special Operations Command (SOC).

The URA’s master plan suggests that the approximately 6-hectare SOC compound is zoned for housing, subject to detailed planning. However, specific details regarding the impact on the SOC compound remain undisclosed.

Senior Vice President of Research and Analytics at OrangeTee & Tie, Ms Christine Sun, pointed out that the upcoming homes on Mei Chin Road will contribute to the growing housing landscape in Queenstown and Bukit Merah.

Projects such as the 996-unit Queensway Canopy and the 610-unit Queen’s Arc are part of the Build-To-Order initiatives in the vicinity.

As Queenstown gears up for an influx of new housing, Ms Sun emphasised the potential need for enhanced transport links and amenities. The newly proposed park, integrated into the development, is expected to address some of these concerns.

Nicholas Mak, Chief Research Officer of property search portal Mogul.sg, predicted that the Mei Chin Road site will more likely be designated for public housing, given the strong demand for flats in Queenstown and Bukit Merah.

With a plot area of 3.2 hectares and a plot ratio of 3.9, Mr Mak estimated the site could yield approximately 1,000 to 1,100 flats. Ms Sun suggested that the plot could accommodate around 1,500 units if used for private housing.

Highlighting the potential demand for new homes, Ms Sun mentioned the strategic location of the area, which is in proximity to amenities like Queensway Shopping Centre, Anchorpoint Mall, Orchard Road, and HarbourFront.

Additionally, the Queenstown Sports Centre, within 200 meters of the site, will be refurbished until late 2025.

Mr Mak noted the rejuvenating impact of new public housing in the Mei Chin Road area, allowing younger families to reside in the neighbourhood. /TISG

