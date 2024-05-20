;
5-room Pinnacle @ Duxton flat resold for record-breaking $1,515,000

ByJewel Stolarchuk

May 20, 2024

SINGAPORE: The Pinnacle @ Duxton has set a new record for resale prices within the development. A five-room unit in Block 1C, Cantonment Road, fetched a hefty S$1,515,000 on 1 May, marking the highest-ever price paid for a unit in the highly sought out HDB development.

The record-breaking unit, located on a high floor between the 37th and 39th storeys, spans 106 square meters. This transaction not only sets a new benchmark for The Pinnacle @ Duxton but also matches the all-time high (ATH) town price for the Central Area. The national ATH resale price for HDB flats still stands at S$1,568,888.

This latest transaction surpasses the previous high for The Pinnacle @ Duxton, which was S$1.425 million, achieved just a month earlier on 1 April. Such frequent record-breaking sales highlight the enduring appeal and competitive market for properties within this unique development.

The Pinnacle @ Duxton, a 99-year leasehold HDB project, is located at Cantonment Road in District 2 and reached its Minimum Occupation Period (MOP) in 2016. The development’s prime location offers excellent connectivity, being within walking distance to MRT stations such as Outram Park and Tanjong Pagar.

For families and young couples, the development is conveniently located near several schools, including Cantonment Primary School, Radin Mas Primary School, River Valley Primary School, Outram Secondary School, and Zhangde Primary School.

Residents can enjoy nearby leisure and entertainment options, with the Duxton Plain Park just a 4-minute walk away, and other attractions like the Singapore River and Gardens by the Bay only an 8-minute drive away.

Daily necessities are easily met with supermarkets like FairPrice Tanjong Pagar Plaza and FairPrice Finest at 100AM, both within an 8-minute distance. Shopping and leisure needs are well-catered for as well, with nearby malls such as 100 AM, Chinatown Point, Icon Village, and Clarke Quay Central.

Healthcare facilities are also conveniently close, with Singapore General Hospital a mere 4-minute drive away and National University Hospital (NUH) a 10-minute drive away.

