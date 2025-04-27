Ex-NTUC Income CEO urges Jalan Kayu voters to hold Ng Chee Meng accountable for aborted Allianz deal

- Advertisement -

SINGAPORE: Former NTUC Income Chief Executive Officer Tan Suee Chieh has issued a pointed appeal to voters in Jalan Kayu SMC, urging residents to hold NTUC Secretary-General Ng Chee Meng accountable for the aborted Income Insurance-Allianz deal, as the ruling party politician mounts a bid to return to Parliament through the single-member ward.

In an open letter published on Facebook this morning (27 Apr), Mr Tan called on residents to question Mr Ng over his leadership role in the controversial attempt to sell Income Insurance to German insurer Allianz last year.

Mr Tan recounted how Mr Ng publicly endorsed the proposed sale on 5 August 2024 — just one day before the first parliamentary debate on the matter — but remained silent in the critical weeks that followed, even as public opposition to the deal intensified.

“Between 6 August and 14 October — when the deal was stopped in Parliament — he did not offer any clarification, even as public concerns mounted,” Mr Tan wrote, “Ultimately, the deal collapsed following widespread public outcry and urgent intervention by the Government.”

The former income chief shared that he had personally raised concerns with Mr Ng and NTUC President K Thanaletchimi in late July 2024 through private letters and numerous social media posts. However, he said, his representations were met with silence.

“Despite these efforts, Mr Ng did not respond to my representations, nor did he publicly engage as scrutiny grew following the parliamentary debates of 6 August 2024,” Mr Tan added, “Between August and October 2024, as national concern deepened, he remained silent on the key issues surrounding governance, mission, and accountability.”

As a member of the NTUC Enterprise Board that approved the deal, Mr Ng must take responsibility for what transpired, Mr Tan argued. He stressed that accountability is crucial, especially now that Mr Ng is seeking public office.

“Now that he seeks the trust and mandate of Jalan Kayu residents, it is fair — and necessary — for citizens to ask him to account for his role and decisions,” he said.

Framing his letter as an act of civic duty, Mr Tan urged Singaporeans to remain vigilant and engaged on decisions that affect national institutions.

“We live in a troubled world. Citizens must speak up on matters that affect our collective future, especially when decisions are taken in our name,” he wrote, “These are not acts of division; they are acts of care for our country and for the institutions we rely upon.”

He added that for a “young democracy like Singapore,” the ability and willingness to speak up are vital to the nation’s resilience.

“It is in this spirit that I write this open letter to the voters of Jalan Kayu,” Mr Tan concluded.

The contest at Jalan Kayu is one of the most closely watched this election season. Mr Ng is facing off with the Workers’ Party (WP) once again, following his defeat at the 2020 general election in Sengkang, after Red Dot United ceded Jalan Kayu to WP at their request, allowing the party to mount a one-on-one contest.