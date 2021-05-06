Entertainment Celebrity Christy Chung praised for not conforming to outdated beauty standards

Christy Chung praised for not conforming to outdated beauty standards

But some carp she is 'out of shape'

Christy Chung looks beautiful in a yellow dress. Picture: Weibo

Hong Kong — Hong Kong actress Christy Chung will celebrate her 51st birthday in September. The beauty has shown time and again that age is just a number.

Chung is proud to show off her voluptuous figure which she has worked hard at maintaining over the years. Invited to walk the runway at the Shenzhen Fashion Show recently, she appeared confident in a yellow figure-hugging dress.

Nevertheless, netizens left their two cents on her looks, as reported by 8days.sg.

After photos of Chung modelling appeared online, there were netizens who commented that the star looked “out of shape”.

One said, “This proves that age catches up with everyone (…) She really doesn’t look good in this.”

Some also compared the photos of Chung on the runway with those taken wearing the same dress at a photoshoot earlier this month.  The latter pics were “obviously edited” because she looked “very different” in real life, said they.

Kinder netizens said the dress was “difficult to pull off” and felt the designer should have “dressed Christy in something that flatters her body shape”.

Chung was praised by some netizens for not feeling the need to conform to “outdated beauty standards” and reminding everyone of the importance of body positivity.

Born on September 19, 1970, Christy Chung is a Canadian actress and restaurateur. She is best known for starring in films Mermaid Got MarriedThe Bodyguard from BeijingLove on Delivery and Jan Dara.

Chung was born in Montreal to a Chinese-Vietnamese father and a  Vietnamese mother. She grew up in Brossard, Quebec, a suburb of Montreal, with French and Vietnamese as her mother tongues. She later learned English, Mandarin and Cantonese.

While studying for a career in the tourism industry at the Université du Québec à Montréal (UQAM), she entered and won the Miss Chinese Montreal contest in 1992. She then went to Hong Kong, on her first trip away from home, to participate in the Miss Chinese International Pageant 1993. She won the pageant despite not knowing a single Chinese word.

