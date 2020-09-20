Chrissy Teigen accidentally reveals the gender of her baby

- Advertisement -

Just last month, Chrissy Teigen announced that she was pregnant with her third child.

Her first two kids with John Legend, Luna and Miles, were conceived via IVF but this baby was a complete surprise. The supermodel had her breast implants removed while she was pregnant and had no idea! It was because she was so early on in the pregnancy that it was not detected at the time of surgery. Recently, Chrissy, who is currently on strict bed rest, uploaded an Instagram update.

In the Instagram Story, she wrote: “I wanted to update you. My placenta sucks. It’s always been kind of, um, the bad part of my pregnancies. With Luna, with Miles – it just stopped feeding him, taking care of him, I was like stealing all of his food because I was getting huge, but he wasn’t getting big at all. So, he had to come out early and Luna had to come out early. I was induced both times…”

- Advertisement -

Chrissy added, “Anyways, it’s super weak, um, that’s so weird because the baby is really, really healthy and he’s big – OOPS – I’m stupid. Anyway, um, yeah…So, it’s growing beautifully, everything’s good. I’m feeling really good…”

The supermodel slipped up with the word ‘he’. She then confirmed and she shared a caption on her video: “hahahahaha might as well tell you.”

She continued saying: “But, my placenta is really, really weak, and it’s causing me to really bleed a lot. So, basically, it’s just pretty high-risk…This poor thing has been through so much already. We just have to get my placenta healthy again and that means not moving. So, I’m on complete and total, ‘Don’t get out, except to pee pee,’ bed rest. I just wanted to share that because I tell you guys everything.”

That was the best way to announce that she was expecting a baby boy. Born November 30, 1985, Christine Diane Teigan, also known as Chrissy is an American model, TV personality, author and entrepreneur. She debuted her professional modelling career appearing in the annual Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue in 2010 and then appeared on the 50th anniversary cover alongside Nina Agdal and Lily Aldridge in 2014.

She formerly appeared as a panellist on the syndicated daytime talk show FABLife (2015–2016). She co-hosts the musical competition series Lip Sync Battle (2015–present) with LL Cool J and serves as a judge on the comedy competition series Bring the Funny (2019–present). Teigen has also authored two cookbooks. /TISG