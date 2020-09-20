Show Luo and Linda Chien pay tribute to former co-host Alien Huang

- Advertisement -

The news of Taiwanese star Alien Huang’s death was a shock to everybody. He was found dead in his home on September 16 by a family member. It is believed that he suffered a heart attack and slipped outside his bathroom. Fellow celebrities paid tribute to the late star including disgraced Taiwanese stars Show Luo and Linda Chien who were involved in a cheating scandal earlier this year.

Together with Show and Linda, Alien hosted a popular variety show 100% Entertainment for several years with Alien’s stint on the show running from 2005 to 2015. Three of them shared a close bond, with fans praising them for their complementary hosting styles. In 2007, Show and Alien allegedly fell out after it was reported that Show overheard Alien saying Show’s fans as ‘mannerless’ while speaking to a friend.

Their friendship was affected after that and in 2015, Alien left the show to focus on his singing career. The two rarely crossed paths again after Alien left 100% Entertainment even though they share the same circle of friends. At the beginning of the year when Alien was asked to comment on Show and Linda’s cheating scandal, seeing that he had co-hosted with the two for so many years, Alien did not comment on the matter. He said that he has not contacted Show in a while and that he does not even have Show’s phone number anymore.

Upon hearing of Alien’s passing, Show went on Instagram Story yesterday to post a short tribute, expressing his grief and disbelief, writing: “How could this be?” After that, Linda, who has not updated her social media after posting a short apology to Show’s ex-girlfriend, Chinese influencer Grace Chow also posted a tribute to Alien. Linda shared a simple black square on her feed, with the words “RIP”, captioned: [I] can’t accept this,” along with a crying emoji.

Just a day before, Alien shared a short clip of himself feeding his pet dog on Instagram stories. His last Instagram post was on September 13. Now the post is filled with distraught comments from his followers as well as Janet Hsieh, Kate Pang and Aisa Senda hoping that the news was not true. Taiwanese actor and model, Sunny Wang paid tribute to Alien Huang, saying he will be missed.

He would have turned 37 this coming November. He joined showbiz in 2002 and is known to be an all-rounder. His portfolio includes being a TV show host, singer, actor, illustrator, and fashion designer. /TISG