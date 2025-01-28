CHINA: A wildlife zoo in southwestern China has ignited safety concerns and public outrage after it began selling tiger urine as a treatment for rheumatism, sparking a debate about animal conservation and the ethics of traditional medicine.

According to the latest South China Morning Post report, the Yaan Bifengxia Wildlife Zoo in Sichuan province, a major tourist destination, reportedly offers “medicinal tiger urine” from Siberian tigers. Each container costs 50 yuan (approximately US$7) per bottle, containing around 250 grams of urine. The zoo claims the substance can alleviate ailments such as rheumatoid arthritis, muscle pain, and sprains, suggesting that it be mixed with white wine and applied topically or consumed orally. The label encourages discontinuing use if any allergic reaction occurs.

Despite the zoo’s marketing of this unusual product, questions about its safety and legitimacy have quickly emerged. A staff member informed mainland media outlet The Paper that the urine is collected in a basin after the tigers urinate. Still, it remains unclear whether the substance is disinfected before being sold. Furthermore, with only a few bottles—typically two—sold daily, interest in the product appears modest.

This revelation has gone viral across mainland social media, drawing many reactions. Some visitors shared their experiences, with one admitting to purchasing a bottle for a family member out of curiosity only to see no discernible effects. Others expressed concerns over the potential health risks, including bacterial contamination. One commenter quipped that using tiger urine was “just gross.”

While the zoo defends its actions by asserting that it holds a business licence to sell the urine, the move has sparked a significant backlash from experts in traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) and animal conservation. A pharmacist from Hubei Provincial Traditional Chinese Medicine Hospital stated that tiger urine has no proven therapeutic value and warned that promoting such products without scientific backing could distort the actual practice of TCM and harm tiger conservation efforts. He also cautioned tourists that using unverified substances could worsen their health conditions.

The zoo’s practice of selling tiger urine has also raised alarms regarding its compliance with regulatory standards for medicinal products. Government authorities must approve all medicines in China before they can be sold, and it remains unclear whether this product has received such approval.

Certain animal parts, including tiger bones, have historically been linked to traditional Chinese medicine remedies. However, the Chinese government banned the use of tiger bones in medicine due to concerns over poaching and the decline of the tiger population. Tigers are critically endangered, and poaching them carries severe penalties, including up to ten years in prison.

This controversy also highlights a broader issue — the commercialization of endangered species for perceived medicinal benefits. Critics argue that the zoo’s actions may perpetuate harmful myths surrounding animal-based remedies while diverting attention from the urgent need for tiger conservation.

The incident has sparked intense public discourse, amassing more than 35 million views on social media. As it unfolds, this story reminds us of the delicate balance between cultural traditions, public health, and the ethical treatment of endangered species.