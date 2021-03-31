Cher, Madonna and Destiny’s Child’s outfits up for auction

- Advertisement -

Los Angeles — Now is the time when you can finally feel like a star by wearing some of the outfits worn by your favourite celebrities. For its “Music Icons” sale, Julien’s Auction will be offering up several outfits seen on Cher, Madonna and Destiny’s Child in June. Held from June 11 to June 13 online and in Los Angeles, the auction features a particularly large collection of outfits worn by Destiny’s Child. Beyoncé’s mother, American fashion designer Tina Knowles-Lawson designed most of the outfits.

Collectors will be able to bid on leather jumpsuits seen in the video for “Independent Women Part 1”, estimated at US$4,000 (S$5,388) to US$6,000 (S$8,000) as well as an emerald green dress that Michelle Williams wore to the 2001 Grammy Awards, estimated at US$1,000 (S$1,347) to US$2,000 (S$2,694).

According to Malay Mail Online, the highlight of the show is the white leather Versace bodice that Destiny’s Child wore on stage during their performance of “Survivor” at a concert in San Remo in 2002. The auction house Julien’s Auction estimates that it could fetch up to US$10,000 (S$13,472).

Collectors who prefer the disco and pop stylings of Cher could try to bid for one of the most memorable pieces from her wardrobe. Designed by American designer Mackie, it is a black bodysuit worn by Cher in the video for “If I Could Turn Back Time”. Julien’s Auction did not mention the price for this outfit but it could reach a sum in five figures. It already achieved this feat in 2006 when it was sold for US$60,000 (S$80,000) at Julien’s Auction. That was 30 times its initial estimate.

Besides that, other highly coveted lots in the “Music Icons” include a Versace dress worn by Whitney Houston in 1998 and a floral print crepe dress worn by Madonna in the film Evita. Julien’s Auction will be announcing other items for the sale in June in the coming weeks./TISGFollow us on Social Media

