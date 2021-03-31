Hailey Bieber gets matching tattoo with Justin Bieber

- Advertisement -

A few days ago Justin Bieber got a peach tattooed on his neck. According to People, his wife Hailey revealed on her Instagram Story that she now has the same matching tattoo, the same peach but on a different spot. Just like her husband’s neck tattoo, Hailey’s new ink was done by famous Los Angeles tattooist, Dr Woo. Justin’s mother had a different reaction to his tattoo, commenting “Don’t you have enough yet?” on his Instagram, as reported by Buzzfeed.

Pattie won’t be getting a peach tattoo anytime soon. If you are wondering what is with all the peaches, Justin’s latest hit single is Peaches, a new song with Daniel Caesar and Giveon from his latest album Justice, that is now sitting at the top of the charts. Check out Justice if you haven’t already!

Born on March 1, 1994, Justin Drew Bieber is a Canadian singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist. Bieber was signed to RBMG Records in 2008. With his debut EP My World, released in late 2009, Bieber became the first artist to have seven songs from a debut record chart on the Billboard Hot 100.

Born on November 22, 1996, Hailey Rhode Baldwin Bieber is an American model, media personality, and socialite. Baldwin trained as a ballet dancer, but gave that up due to an injury. She has been featured in major ads for Guess, Ralph Lauren, and Tommy Hilfiger. Baldwin is the daughter of Stephen Baldwin and the niece of Alec Baldwin. She is married to Canadian singer Justin Bieber, and lives in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada.

Baldwin was born in Tucson, Arizona, to actor Stephen Baldwin, the youngest of the Baldwin brothers, and graphic designer Kennya Deodato Baldwin. Her mother is a Brazilian of Italian and Portuguese descent, and her father is of English, Irish, Scottish, French, and German descent. Baldwin's maternal grandfather is the Brazilian musician Eumir Deodato. Baldwin was homeschooled as a child. She attended American Ballet Theatre in New York in her teens. Baldwin was named after Halley's Comet.

