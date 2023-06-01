Chantalle Ng recalls uncomfortable encounter with male fan, says she felt unsafe as he followed her

SINGAPORE: In an interview with local Chinese news Lianhe Zaobao, Chantalle Ng shared her uncomfortable experience with a male fan over a year ago. She expressed how this male fan followed her around while she was wandering alone on the Esplanade.

Ng said the fan wanted to take a picture with her, which was harmless. However, even though she already gave in to his request, he followed her and asked for more photographs.

She admitted: “His behaviour made me feel uncomfortable.”

Ng also told the male fan that they had taken many pictures already and that the man could still have more if he attended a fan event on another day.

Since she did not want the fan to know her next destination, she called for backup. Ng went to Sanity, a cafe owned by a Mandopop singer Tan Diya, and tried to seek help there. Luckily, there were staff members inside the cafe even though it was closed for operations.

“I opened the door and asked if Tan Diya was there, but she wasn’t. However, they [the staff] saw my anxious and fearful expression and that a man was following me – he even touched me and asked for photos,” she explained.

Ng added: “They [the staff] let me in right away, keeping the male fan out.”

Although feeling left out, Ng remembered that the man stayed outside the cafe and waited at the entrance for her reappearance. Thankfully, one of the staff escorted the artist to her next destination, and she escaped the fan.

In the same interview, Ng thanked the staff who helped her escape the unfortunate encounter and said she was very grateful for the good deed.

