EXO celebrates its 12th anniversary with lively fan gathering, charming as ever

Lydia Koh

April 15, 2024

EXO recently marked their 12th debut anniversary with a successful solo fan meeting titled ‘2024 EXO FAN MEETING: ONE’.

Held at the Inspire Arena in Yeongjongdo, Incheon, the event featured two sessions at 2 pm and 7 pm on the 14th. The latter was streamed globally via Beyond LIVE and Weverse LIVE, attracting fans from 103 regions worldwide.

The fan meeting showcased six members—Suho, Xiumin, Baekhyun, Chen, Chanyeol, and D.O.—with Kai and Sehun absent due to military service.

Dressed in sky-blue as per the fan-chosen dress code, EXO-Ls enthusiastically participated, waving lightsticks and engaging in various slogan events. They sang along to cherished tracks like ‘Peter Pan’ and ‘Heaven’, fostering a special bond with EXO.

Gratitude for their loyal fans

As a token of appreciation, EXO performed ‘I’ll Protect You’ as an encore, expressing gratitude towards their loyal fans.

The members conveyed heartfelt messages, expressing joy at celebrating the anniversary and promising exciting future endeavours.

They affirmed their commitment to returning with new music and performances, urging fans to anticipate their next chapter.

EXO is a widely successful South Korean boy band formed by SM Entertainment in 2011. They debuted in 2012 and have been captivating fans ever since.

The group originally consisted of twelve members separated into two sub-groups: EXO-K, which focused on Korean content, and EXO-M, which focused on Mandarin content.

However, after a few years, three members left the group, and EXO has since continued to promote as a nine-member group.

Numerous hit songs

EXO is known for their amazing music, which blends K-pop, R&B, hip-hop, and electronic dance music (EDM). They have released numerous hit songs, including “Wolf,” “Growl,” “Call Me Baby,” and “Don’t Fight the Feeling.”

EXO has won numerous awards throughout their career, including Disk Daesangs (the highest honour at South Korean music award shows) and Album of the Year awards.

They are one of the best-selling K-pop artists of all time, having sold over 10 million albums cumulatively.

ByLydia Koh

