‘A trip of uncertainties where I experienced many different emotions’ — Nick Teo shares his 8 days solo backpacking trip experience

SINGAPORE: Nick Teo shared his eight-day solo backpacking travel experience on his Instagram account.

One of his posts stated: “This was the most uncomfortable holiday I ever been to. A trip of uncertainties where I experienced many different emotions. Yet, I would say this is the best travel experience I ever had.”

He went to explore Vietnam alone. He recorded his realizations and encounters throughout his trip by posting photos of himself and his adventures.

“One crazy hike this was.. poorly prepared, under estimating the difficulty of this hike, many times I wonder what am I doing here, slept up on the mountains for a night.. Despite all these, once i reach the top, it was all worth it 💯,” he admitted in one of his travel posts.

Before this solo trip, Nick stated that it was not easy to have the courage to continue. With the full support of his wife, Hong Ling, he could finally decide and go after it.

He shared one of Hong Ling’s advice for him: “If you still don’t do it now, you want to wait till you are 70 or 80, when you hardly can walk and climb then you go meh?” and thanked her with adding “Thanks for your very big emotional support .. but really, thank you for the very sweet backpack gift though.”

Netizens shared their thoughts on Nick Teo’s adventure.

Artist Cynthia Koh commented: “Solo journeys are liberating for the heart and soul . Have a good conversation with self you brave one. Take time to reflect , immerse and be present. It’s a beautiful gift 🙌”

One IG user remarked: “Hmm hope you enjoyed a pretty wonderful adventure despite of any like exploring trail,hiking but surely all is very extremely fun for you man”

Another user stated: “we are proud that you did it 🔥💙 looking forward to seeing more of your solo trips 🙈”

