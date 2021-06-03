Entertainment Celebrity 's hairdo and reportedly cost S$10,400

Cecilia Cheung’s hairdo and makeup reportedly cost S$10,400

'The way they spend money in showbiz is really frivolous!'

Cecilia Cheung's makeup and hairdo costs a bomb. Picture: Weibo

Author

Lydia Koh

Date

Category

EntertainmentCelebrity
- Advertisement -

Hong Kong — One of the most important things about being a celebrity is to look good, so it is no surprise that they spare no expense on their glam squad. A list with the breakdown of costs incurred to invite 16 stars including and Carina Lau to attend a Best Beauty Buy event in China appeared  online recently. According to the list, the celebrities racked up some 445,000 yuan (S$92,200) in expenses with a whopping 350,000 yuan (S$73,000) spent on and alone.

It appears that not every celebrity was equally ostentatious. Cheung and Chinese actress Zhang Tian’ai allegedly spent the most on and makeup, spending 50,000 yuan (S$10,400) each. Lau surprisingly spent the least among the 16 stars — 10,000 yuan (S$2,100). An insider who claimed to work at such events revealed that an event organiser would usually have their own on-site beauty team but most stars would prefer to engage their personal glam squad, and later, charge it to the organiser, as reported by 8days.sg.

Looking good is part of being a celebrity. Picture: Weibo

Since then, netizens have questioned the rationale behind splashing 350,000 yuan (S$73,000) on hair and makeup just for an event, which usually lasts only a couple of hours.

- Advertisement -

“Are they creating works of art on the head?” asked one netizen, while another wrote: “The way they spend money in showbiz is really frivolous!”

Some netizens also posted pics of Cheung and Tian’ai’s seemingly simple hairdos at the event, saying, “I can create this look with two combs of my brush, how is it different from what you did?”

Born on May 24, 1980, Cecilia Cheung Pak-chi is a Hong Kong actress and Cantopop singer. Cheung is considered a “Sing girl”—an actress who first received media attention through starring alongside Stephen Chow, and later went on to her own successful career.

Cheung was born in Man Wah Sun Chuen, Jordan, Hong Kong, to Davies Shally, who is of mixed Chinese and British descent, and Cheung Yan-yung. Her parents divorced when she was nine years old. She was sent to Melbourne to live with her aunt at the age of 14 and then attended Camberwell Girls Grammar School. She has an elder half-sister, two younger brothers and a younger half-brother from her father’s side./TISGFollow us on Social Media

- Advertisement -

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

Tags: , ,
- Advertisement -
Celebrity

Fans defend Alex Man after he suffers backlash for smiling at a national hero’s funeral

Changsha -- Chinese scientist Yuan Longping, known as the "father of hybrid rice", who helped save millions from hunger with his work, died at the age of 90 on May 22. His funeral was held in Changsha last week and reportedly...
View Post
Featured News

PM Lee on Spore’s next steps: Test, trace, vaccinate more quickly and more extensively

Singapore – Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong addressed the country on Monday (May 31), providing an update on the Covid-19 situation and highlighting the next steps in dealing with the pandemic. At the beginning of his speech, Mr Lee mentioned that compared...
View Post
Featured News

95-year-old S’porean woman dies from Covid-19 complications, 19 new community cases reported

Singapore – A 95-year-old Singaporean woman has died from complications due to Covid-19 infection on May 30, announced the Ministry of Health in its daily updates. MOH reported that the woman was confirmed positive for the virus on May 17 when she...
View Post
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
Theindependent