Cecilia Cheung’s hairdo and makeup reportedly cost S$10,400

- Advertisement -

Hong Kong — One of the most important things about being a celebrity is to look good, so it is no surprise that they spare no expense on their glam squad. A list with the breakdown of costs incurred to invite 16 stars including Cecilia Cheung and Carina Lau to attend a Best Beauty Buy event in China appeared online recently. According to the list, the celebrities racked up some 445,000 yuan (S$92,200) in expenses with a whopping 350,000 yuan (S$73,000) spent on hair and makeup alone.

It appears that not every celebrity was equally ostentatious. Cheung and Chinese actress Zhang Tian’ai allegedly spent the most on hair and makeup, spending 50,000 yuan (S$10,400) each. Lau surprisingly spent the least among the 16 stars — 10,000 yuan (S$2,100). An insider who claimed to work at such events revealed that an event organiser would usually have their own on-site beauty team but most stars would prefer to engage their personal glam squad, and later, charge it to the organiser, as reported by 8days.sg.

Since then, netizens have questioned the rationale behind splashing 350,000 yuan (S$73,000) on hair and makeup just for an event, which usually lasts only a couple of hours.

- Advertisement -

“Are they creating works of art on the head?” asked one netizen, while another wrote: “The way they spend money in showbiz is really frivolous!”

Some netizens also posted pics of Cheung and Tian’ai’s seemingly simple hairdos at the event, saying, “I can create this look with two combs of my brush, how is it different from what you did?”

Born on May 24, 1980, Cecilia Cheung Pak-chi is a Hong Kong actress and Cantopop singer. Cheung is considered a “Sing girl”—an actress who first received media attention through starring alongside Stephen Chow, and later went on to her own successful career.

Cheung was born in Man Wah Sun Chuen, Jordan, Hong Kong, to Davies Shally, who is of mixed Chinese and British descent, and Cheung Yan-yung. Her parents divorced when she was nine years old. She was sent to Melbourne to live with her aunt at the age of 14 and then attended Camberwell Girls Grammar School. She has an elder half-sister, two younger brothers and a younger half-brother from her father’s side./TISGFollow us on Social Media

- Advertisement -

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg