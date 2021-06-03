Entertainment Celebrity gets caught up in rumours

Jun Ji Hyun gets caught up in divorce rumours

Husband's infidelity said to be main reason for rift

Jun Ji Hyun is dealing with rumours of divorce. Picture: Instagram

Seoul — Actress and her non-celebrity husband are rumoured to be getting a . According to the Garo Sero Institute YouTube channel, which is one of the most influential ring-wing political and entertainment outlets in Korea, the 39-year-old actress and have not been together since December 2020. Despite their romance on the rocks, Jun Ji Hyun refuses to sign the official divorce papers, reported  Hype.my.

It could be because the couple has two young children, aged three and five. Besides, Jun Ji Hyun’s commercial deals as a woman in showbiz could be affected by divorce proceedings. It is known in Korean showbiz that a celebrity might incur a hefty fine for causing bad press to a brand. It could be something Jun Ji Hyun hopes to avoid at all costs, especially since she has two shows out this year – Netflix’s Kingdom: Ashin of the North and Jirisan.

Based on reports by Garo Sero Institue, ’s infidelity was the main reason for the split.

Jun Ji Hyun’s marriage is reportedly on the rocks. Picture: Instagram

Reports suggest that Jun Ji Hyun is even considering emigrating to another country. At the time of writing, Jun Ji Hyun’s agency Culture Depot hasn’t released any statement yet.

Choi Joon Hyuk is the grandson of famed hanbok designer Lee Young Hee and the son of fashion designer Lee Jung Woo. The wealthy businessman and Jun Ji Hyun walked down the aisle in April 2012 at The Shilla Hotel in Jangchung-dong, Seoul, South Korea.

Born on October 30, 1981, Jun Ji Hyun, also known by her English name Gianna Jun, is a South Korean actress and model. She has received multiple awards, including two Grand Bell Awards for Best Actress and a Daesang (Grand Prize) for Television at the Baeksang Art Awards.

Jun rose to fame for her role as The Girl in the romantic comedy My Sassy Girl (2001), one of the highest-grossing Korean comedies of all time. Other notable films include Il Mare (2000), Windstruck (2004), The Thieves (2012), The Berlin File (2013) and Assassination (2015). She also starred in the television series My Love from the Star (2013–2014) and Legend of the Blue Sea (2016–2017). Currently, she stars as Ashin in the Netflix series Kingdom (2020–present).

