Caught on dashcam: Scam alleged when car stops suddenly and causes accident

Singapore – A scam has been alleged after a car stops suddenly in the middle of an expressway, causing an accident, followed by, in less than 30 seconds, a tow truck appearing on the scene.

Video footage from the dashcam of the second car is circulating online, drawing calls for quick action against such scams.

The accident happened on Sunday (Oct 18) during rainy weather and the footage was uploaded by Facebook page ROADS.sg on Monday (Oct 19).

The driver of the second car is seen trying to pass a Toyota Axio but changes his mind and stays in the same lane. The driver of the Axio then hits the brakes, causing the second vehicle to hit the rear bumper.

The driver of the second car is heard commenting that it did not make sense for the Axio to stop suddenly when no vehicles were blocking the way or planning to change lanes.

In less than 30 seconds, a blue tow truck can be seen appearing on the scene from the left. “How coincidental. It doesn’t happen, does it? On a Sunday,” said the driver of the second car.

The driver of the Axio steps out, followed by the driver of the second car. “He was polite, that was nice,” said the latter. “I was polite as well.”

Meanwhile, he asks what the tow truck driver was doing there. “They both look like they’re friends. Look at that,” he said. The Axio driver and the tow truck driver have a conversation.

“He (Axio driver) must have told him (tow truck driver) something, and then the tow truck driver goes away.”

The plate number of the Axio was included in the Facebook post, with ROADS.sg calling for the driver to be investigated.

Members of the online community commenting on the accident said that such scams were common and had been going on for some time.

“I think the authorities are aware and should be taking much tougher action. Jail time, fines or a lengthy suspension of the driving licence of everyone involved would be a good deterrence,” said Eu Choon Leng.

“LTA and TP, please do something about such scams. Why do they still existent? Throw a few in jail and fine them heavily. If not, how else could you stop fraudulent S$10k medical claims for a minor accident?” said Facebook user William Yeo.

At the same time, others urged road users to be extra cautious, especially during rainy weather.

There are also other ways to prepare for and protect oneself from scam accidents, as illustrated by budgetdirect.com. Some recommendations include installing a dashcam for real-time recording, reporting the accident as soon possible, using one’s authorised workshop and making a car insurance fraud report.

The General Insurance Association of Singapore (GIA) has, due to increasing concerns, launched an online portal for such cases.

