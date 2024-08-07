On Aug 7, 2024, BTS’ SUGA came under police investigation for allegedly riding an electric scooter while intoxicated. The rapper reportedly fell on the street alone and is currently completing his mandatory military service as a social service agent.

South Korean media reported that SUGA had violated traffic laws by driving the electric scooter under the influence of alcohol.

Yonhap News revealed that the Yongsan Police Station is investigating SUGA for breaking traffic laws related to drunk riding. In South Korea, electric kickboards, or scooters, require a license to rent and are regulated for safety, similar to cars.

According to police, SUGA was found alone on the night of Aug 6, 2024, after riding an electric kickboard while drunk. A patrolling officer assisted him, detected the smell of alcohol, and took him to the local police station.

Serving as social service agent

SUGA, also known for his track “Daechwita,” allegedly violated the Road Traffic Act, resulting in a police investigation. He has not released a formal statement, and his agency, BIGHIT MUSIC, has yet to comment.

SUGA currently serves as a social service agent, a role with a typical nine-to-six schedule, allowing him to return home daily.

His enlistment began with basic training at the Nonsan Training Center in South Chungcheong Province before transitioning to his current role, likely due to past shoulder surgery. Typically, social service providers work for 21 months.

Since his enlistment, SUGA has maintained a low profile but was seen with fellow BTS member Jin after Jin’s discharge from military training in June. On June 12–13, the BTS members came together to commemorate Jin’s military duty completion and their debut anniversary.

SUGA is scheduled to be discharged from military service in June 2025, making him the last BTS member to be discharged.

Lead rapper of BTS

SUGA also known by his stage name Agust D, is a prominent figure in the South Korean music industry. SUGA is a member of K-pop group BTS, where he is the lead rapper.