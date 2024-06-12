BTS’s Jin returns from his military service and gets warm hugs from RM, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook

BTS’ Jin has completed his mandatory military service. On June 12, KST, he was seen leaving the 5th Division Recruit Training Center in Yeoncheon, Gyeonggi-do, where he bid emotional farewells to his fellow soldiers.

Upon his discharge, he was warmly greeted by his BTS bandmates, who paused their own duties to welcome him back.

After two years, Jin’s service concluded on June 12 at the 5th Infantry Division’s recruit training centre in Yeoncheon County, Gyeonggi Province.

Despite their military commitments, BTS members RM, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook embraced Jin with warm hugs. RM celebrated the occasion by playing BTS’s hit “Dynamite” on the saxophone.

First BTS to begin military service

Jin began his military service as an active-duty soldier on Dec 13, 2022, becoming the first BTS member to do so. During his tenure, he served as an assistant instructor at the 5th Infantry Division’s Recruit Training Center.

Today, June 12, marks the end of his year and six months of diligent service.

During the 2024 FESTA celebrations on June 10, BTS delighted fans with a surprise for their 11th debut anniversary. The announcement of an exclusive Weverse LIVE stream featuring a heartfelt message from Jin thrilled fans worldwide.

This livestream, scheduled for June 13, 2024, at 8:00 pm KST, promises to be a memorable event for ARMY members.

Upcoming event

The BTS FESTA 2024 celebrations are captivating fans globally, blending anticipation and nostalgia. The official poster debuted on June 2, heralding an extraordinary commemoration of the group’s 11th anniversary.

Jungkook’s heartfelt fan song “Never Let Go,” released on June 7, increased the anticipation by strengthening the bond between BTS and their loyal ARMYs as they celebrated their journey together.

Jin will also participate in a meet and greet session during BTS FESTA 2024. According to their agency, this event aims to fulfill Jin’s wish to share meaningful moments with ARMY members on BTS’s debut anniversary.