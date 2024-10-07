Celebrity

BTS’s J-Hope spreads his compassionate sunshine to abandoned dogs, donates pet food, and improves pet care centre’s poor conditions

ByLydia Koh

October 7, 2024

KOREA: According to Allkpop, as BTS member J-Hope’s military discharge date nears, more stories highlighting his acts of compassion have come to light.

J-Hope, a member of the K-pop group BTS, began his mandatory military service in April 2023. He’s expected to complete his service and return to civilian life in Oct 2024. He is the second member of BTS to enlist in the army.

He was an assistant instructor in the recruit training centre of the 36th Infantry Division.

Praised for his compassion

Despite his military service, J-Hope has continued to care for abandoned dogs, earning praise for his compassion. Recently, it was revealed that he has been supporting a stray dog centre in Imkok, Busan, for three years.

In celebration of Chuseok, he donated pet food to the shelter, which was warmly received.

A volunteer shared that J-Hope’s mother had reached out to arrange the donation and expressed gratitude for his consistent support, saying it has significantly improved conditions at the centre.

See also  BTS's Jungkook involved in minor car accident
Photo: Instagram/J-Hope

J-Hope’s charitable efforts were initially meant to remain private but were revealed at the shelter’s request. In Feb 2022, after learning about the poor conditions there, he donated funds to build new dog shelters and provide pet food. Since then, he has made regular contributions.

Gesture of warmth and care

In Sept 2023, J-Hope also sent a food truck to a volunteer site where the Korea Animal Hospital Association was conducting spaying and neutering surgeries for abandoned animals, offering a gesture of warmth and care.

His generosity extends beyond animals. Last month, J-Hope reportedly paid for an entire social gathering for his fellow recruits. In appreciation, his fellow soldiers created a banner featuring his face, with a message thanking him for his support.

As his discharge approaches, fans eagerly await how J-Hope will continue spreading his acts of kindness once he returns from his military service.

Rapper, dancer, and songwriter J-Hope hails from South Korea and is best known for being a well-liked boy band BTS member. He is often praised for his energetic stage presence and positive personality.

ByLydia Koh

Related Post

Celebrity

YouTuber Tzuyang returns to Mukbang: Ready to feast again after 3-month hiatus

October 5, 2024 Lydia Koh
Celebrity

Late Lee Sun Kyun posthumously honored with Korean Film Achievement Award

October 3, 2024 Lydia Koh
Celebrity

BLACKPINK’s Lisa drops a romantic hint with Frédéric Arnault in her new song Moonlit Floor lyrics?

October 1, 2024 Lydia Koh

You missed

Celebrity

BTS’s J-Hope spreads his compassionate sunshine to abandoned dogs, donates pet food, and improves pet care centre’s poor conditions

October 7, 2024 Lydia Koh
SG Economy

Singapore stocks started on a higher note on Monday—STI climbed 0.6%

October 7, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Personal Finance

Is investing for retirement really equivalent to gambling for Singaporean women?

October 7, 2024 Gemma Iso
Featured News Lifestyle

“I’d rather work in an SME any day than in an MNC that doesn’t care about you” — Singaporeans say not all SME bosses are bullies or toxic

October 7, 2024 Yoko Nicole

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.