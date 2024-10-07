KOREA: According to Allkpop, as BTS member J-Hope’s military discharge date nears, more stories highlighting his acts of compassion have come to light.

J-Hope, a member of the K-pop group BTS, began his mandatory military service in April 2023. He’s expected to complete his service and return to civilian life in Oct 2024. He is the second member of BTS to enlist in the army.

He was an assistant instructor in the recruit training centre of the 36th Infantry Division.

Praised for his compassion

Despite his military service, J-Hope has continued to care for abandoned dogs, earning praise for his compassion. Recently, it was revealed that he has been supporting a stray dog centre in Imkok, Busan, for three years.

In celebration of Chuseok, he donated pet food to the shelter, which was warmly received.

A volunteer shared that J-Hope’s mother had reached out to arrange the donation and expressed gratitude for his consistent support, saying it has significantly improved conditions at the centre.

J-Hope’s charitable efforts were initially meant to remain private but were revealed at the shelter’s request. In Feb 2022, after learning about the poor conditions there, he donated funds to build new dog shelters and provide pet food. Since then, he has made regular contributions.

Gesture of warmth and care

In Sept 2023, J-Hope also sent a food truck to a volunteer site where the Korea Animal Hospital Association was conducting spaying and neutering surgeries for abandoned animals, offering a gesture of warmth and care.

His generosity extends beyond animals. Last month, J-Hope reportedly paid for an entire social gathering for his fellow recruits. In appreciation, his fellow soldiers created a banner featuring his face, with a message thanking him for his support.

As his discharge approaches, fans eagerly await how J-Hope will continue spreading his acts of kindness once he returns from his military service.

Rapper, dancer, and songwriter J-Hope hails from South Korea and is best known for being a well-liked boy band BTS member. He is often praised for his energetic stage presence and positive personality.