BTS member Jungkook’s solo debut album GOLDEN has been garnering global acclaim, recently achieving Gold Album certification from Music Canada, the Canadian Record Industry Association.

Released on Nov 3, 2023, under BIGHIT MUSIC, GOLDEN represents Jungkook’s foray into solo work, showcasing his talents beyond the group. Critics have lauded the pop-infused album, which resonates with fans worldwide.

This latest milestone for GOLDEN comes as it surpasses 40,000 units in sales in Canada, cementing its positive impact on listeners globally.

Before his enlistment in December 2023, Jungkook achieved double platinum status with his single “Seven” featuring Larro, selling 160,000 units.

Furthermore, songs like “3D” featuring Jack Harlow and the self-titled track “Standing Next to You” attained gold certifications by selling 10,000 units each, highlighting his notable impact on the Canadian music scene.

Fans anticipated his discharge from military service

Despite currently serving as an active-duty soldier, fans continue to celebrate Jungkook’s musical achievements, eagerly anticipating his discharge from military service slated for June 2025.

Since its release, GOLDEN has been making waves globally, earning the Album Bonsang at the 38th Golden Disc Awards and Artist of the Year – Album at the 13th Circle Chart Music Awards.

Significantly, on March 26, Billboard revealed that GOLDEN retained its spot on the Billboard 200, staying at No. 113 for its 20th consecutive week.

Enduring popularity

This achievement distinguishes GOLDEN as the inaugural album by a Korean solo artist to remain on the Billboard 200 for 20 consecutive weeks.

During its 20th week, the album’s enduring popularity was evident, as it maintained its rankings at No. 24 on Billboard’s Top Current Album Sales chart and No.36 on the Top Album Sales chart.

Jungkook reinforced his standing as the K-pop soloist with the lengthiest presence on Billboard’s Artist 100, retaining his position at No. 68 for an impressive 32 weeks.

His title track, “Standing Next to You,” maintained its success, holding steady at No. 9 on Billboard’s Digital Song Sales chart during its 20th week. This reflects its popularity as one of the top-selling songs of the week in the United States.