KOREA: As reported by PINKVILLA, on Dec 4, BTS’ Jin celebrates his 32nd birthday alongside the release of his debut solo album, Happy, which dropped on Nov 15, 2024.

This milestone album showcases Jin’s artistic growth through heartfelt lyrics, versatile vocals, and star-studded collaborations.

“Running Wild,” the album’s title track, opens with a thrilling collaboration with Take That’s Gary Barlow. It’s an anthem of freedom and self-discovery, featuring dynamic melodies and Jin’s emotional delivery that captures his journey as an artist.

Steadfast support

The single “I’ll Be There,” which was pre-released, is a heartfelt pledge of steadfast support. Co-written with Jo Yoon Kyung, Max, and others, the track blends pop, rock, and country elements with lush harmonies, emphasizing Jin’s ability to connect deeply with his audience.

A bold song with a futuristic feel, “Another Level” showcases Jin’s flexibility. The song, written by Jon Bellion and Pete Nappi, motivates listeners to push boundaries and embrace resilience, leaving a lasting sense of empowerment.

Standout

“Falling,” created with ONE OK ROCK’s Taka and Toru, explores longing through a haunting blend of J-pop and rock. Jin’s emotive vocals deliver raw intensity, making it a standout on the album.

The vulnerability of love is explored in the duet “Heart on the Window,” which features Wendy from Red Velvet. Their harmonious voices, paired with wave-inspired melodies, create a magical synergy that fans adore.

“I Will Come to You,” the final ballad, is an ardent pledge to ARMYs.With minimal instrumentation, Jin’s voice takes centre stage, encapsulating themes of gratitude and longing.

As Jin turns 32, Happy celebrates his artistic evolution and deep connection with fans, marking another incredible chapter in his journey. Happy birthday, Jin!

Jin, whose real name is Kim Seok Jin, is a gifted South Korean singer, composer, and actor. His most well-known role is as a member of the internationally popular boy band BTS.