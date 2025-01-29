Celebrity

BTS’ Jin stuns with flawless gymnastics move under Olympic champ’s guidance

January 29, 2025

KOREA: As reported by Allkpop, BTS’ Jin continues to impress fans with his remarkable athletic abilities. On Jan 28, KST, BTS’ YouTube channel, released episode 19 of ‘Run Jin,’ where Jin and TXT’s Beomgyu took on artistic gymnastics.

Guided by 2012 London Olympics gold medallist Yang Hak Seon, they practised on the horizontal bar, rings, and trampoline, demonstrating their athleticism.

Challenging move

Jin stood out flawlessly, performing a challenging move on the horizontal bar: a pull-up and a 360-degree spin. Yang Hak Seon praised Jin, calling his execution “perfect” and commending his efforts.

Besides his athletic skills, Jin showed a caring side, looking after Beomgyu during a friendly competition to determine who would leave work early. Their senior-junior relationship shone as Beomgyu expressed his gratitude for Jin’s kindness.

Beomgyu, the second TXT member to appear on the show after Yeonjun, shared that he was both excited and nervous but appreciated Jin’s support. He added that he plans to return in better shape for another appearance.

Comedic twist

Looking ahead, the next episode of Run Jin will feature a comedic twist and feature comedians Shin Bong Sun, Lee Yong Jin, Heo Kyung Hwan, and singer-musical actor Eunkwang.

Episode 20, which will premiere on BTS’ YouTube channel on Feb 4 at 9 PM, will revive popular games like ‘tray karaoke’, ‘Kung kung dda’, and ‘X-man’. An hour later, it will be released globally on Weverse.

“Worldwide Handsome”

Jin is known for his handsome visuals, which have earned him the nickname “Worldwide Handsome,”. He is also a talented singer with a powerful and emotive voice. In addition to his musical talents, Jin is a skilled actor who has appeared in several dramas and films.

Jin is a beloved member of BTS and is known for his kind and caring personality. He is also known for his love of food and his cooking skills.

