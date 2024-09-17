Celebrity

BTS Jin dazzles his audience with exquisite Chuseok greetings in traditional hanbok

ByLydia Koh

September 17, 2024

KOREA: According to Allkpop, BTS’s Jin thrilled fans worldwide with his stunning appearance in a Chuseok greeting video shared on Sept 16 KST through the official BTS YouTube channel.

Donning a purple hanbok, Jin, who has grown his hair out since his military discharge three months ago, greeted fans as the “visual king” of BTS.

“Hello, this is Jin from BTS,” Jin greeted viewers in the video. “The happy occasion of Chuseok is upon us.” He concluded with a sentimental message, hoping the supporters, referred to as ARMYs, were having a good time on the holiday.

“Although it seems like yesterday was my discharge, time has gone by so swiftly. To everyone of our ARMYs who have put in so much effort this year, I hope the remainder of 2024 will bring about a great deal more amazing memories.”

Celebrating Chuseok

Jin encouraged fans to enjoy delicious holiday foods and spend Chuseok with loved ones. He concluded his message with a playful “scissors” hand gesture and wished everyone a happy Chuseok, delighting viewers further.

Jin previously gained popularity for carrying a torch in the French 2024 Summer Olympics relay. On July 14, Jin became the first foreigner to carry the Olympic torch as the first runner through the Louvre during Bastille Day, France’s national holiday.

His participation garnered widespread attention, with global searches and discussions dominating the day.

Prince of modern times

Jin’s appearance was highlighted by France’s largest weekly magazine, Paris Match, which praised his involvement, likening him to a “prince” of modern times.

The U.S. news agency AP and Billboard also noted Jin’s significant impact, listing his torch relay as one of the top 10 moments to look forward to in the 2024 Summer Olympics.

Over on the YouTube video, a commenter said, “I almost cry. Seeing Jin greeting ARMY with the holiday in his hanbok made my day :).”

Another commenter said, “Happy Chuseok Jin Happy Chuseok BTS Happy Chuseok ARMY.” Finally, one commenter said, “I love you so much SEOKJIN.. Happy Chuseok.”

