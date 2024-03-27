Celebrity

BTS’ J-Hope re-sparks his dance passion in “moving poster” for upcoming docuseries HOPE ON THE STREET

ByLydia Koh

March 27, 2024

BTS’ J-Hope has revealed a captivating ‘motion poster’ for his upcoming documentary series, “HOPE ON THE STREET.”

The teaser showcases the diverse cities he will explore to delve into the world of dance and provides glimpses of vibrant locations J-Hope will journey through.

Scheduled for release on March 26 at midnight KST, the dynamic poster captures J-Hope in various dance poses against backdrops, including Osaka, Seoul, Paris, New York, and Gwangju. The seamless transitions between scenes offer an enticing preview of the dance-filled journey alongside J-Hope.

New special album

Accompanying the docuseries, J-Hope will unveil a special album, “HOPE ON THE STREET Vol. 1,” featuring six tracks and several collaborations.

See also  Is BTS's Taehyung colour blind?

The first episode premieres on Prime Video on March 28 at midnight KST, with subsequent episodes airing weekly on Thursdays and Fridays. The album is set to release on March 29 at 1 PM KST.

A recent interview teaser posted on BTS’ official YouTube channel features J-Hope, who discusses his deep passion for dance and emphasizes its significance in his life and career.

He hinted at providing insights into his persona through the visually appealing documentary.

Fulfilling mandatory military service

Despite fulfilling his mandatory military service with the other BTS members, J-Hope plans to visit Osaka, Paris, New York City, Gwangju, and Seoul to immerse himself in dance and engage with local street dancers were confirmed before his enlistment.

Made out of seven members, BTS, or Bangtan Sonyeondan, is a South Korean boy band created by Big Hit Entertainment. They are one of the most popular music groups in the world and have broken numerous records.

See also  BTS’ Suga thanked J-Hope on Twitter for his support

BTS debuted on June 13th, 2013, with the single album “2 Cool 4 Skool.” That year, they released two more EPs, O!RUL8,2? and Skool Luv Affair, which established their “school trilogy” concept, focusing on themes of youth and growing up.

J-Hope, whose real name is Jung Ho-seok, is a multi-talented member of the popular South Korean boy band BTS. He is a dancer, rapper, singer-songwriter, and record producer

ByLydia Koh

Related Post

Celebrity

YouTuber Tzuyang returns to Mukbang: Ready to feast again after 3-month hiatus

October 5, 2024 Lydia Koh
Celebrity

Late Lee Sun Kyun posthumously honored with Korean Film Achievement Award

October 3, 2024 Lydia Koh
Celebrity

BLACKPINK’s Lisa drops a romantic hint with Frédéric Arnault in her new song Moonlit Floor lyrics?

October 1, 2024 Lydia Koh

You missed

Personal Finance

Is investing for retirement really equivalent to gambling for Singaporean women?

October 7, 2024 Gemma Iso
Featured News Lifestyle

“I’d rather work in an SME any day than in an MNC that doesn’t care about you” — Singaporeans say not all SME bosses are bullies or toxic

October 7, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Home News

Ex-NMP says people should have “some sense of reality” when it comes to civil servants receiving gifts

October 7, 2024 The Independent
Featured News Relationships

“I want someone who talks the talk and walks the walk” — S’poreans share what they expect and appreciate when choosing their significant other

October 7, 2024 Yoko Nicole

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.