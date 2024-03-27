BTS’ J-Hope has revealed a captivating ‘motion poster’ for his upcoming documentary series, “HOPE ON THE STREET.”

The teaser showcases the diverse cities he will explore to delve into the world of dance and provides glimpses of vibrant locations J-Hope will journey through.

Scheduled for release on March 26 at midnight KST, the dynamic poster captures J-Hope in various dance poses against backdrops, including Osaka, Seoul, Paris, New York, and Gwangju. The seamless transitions between scenes offer an enticing preview of the dance-filled journey alongside J-Hope.

<HOPE ON THE STREET> Moving Poster

Osaka ➡ Seoul ➡ Paris ➡ New York ➡ Gwangju

오사카 ➡ 서울 ➡ 파리 ➡ 뉴욕 ➡ 광주 📅 March 28, 0AM (KST)

📺 Premiere globally | 전세계 동시 공개#HOPE_ON_THE_STREET #홉온스 #jhope #제이홉 pic.twitter.com/euoGJlCeUr — BTS_official (@bts_bighit) March 25, 2024

New special album

Accompanying the docuseries, J-Hope will unveil a special album, “HOPE ON THE STREET Vol. 1,” featuring six tracks and several collaborations.

The first episode premieres on Prime Video on March 28 at midnight KST, with subsequent episodes airing weekly on Thursdays and Fridays. The album is set to release on March 29 at 1 PM KST.

A recent interview teaser posted on BTS’ official YouTube channel features J-Hope, who discusses his deep passion for dance and emphasizes its significance in his life and career.

He hinted at providing insights into his persona through the visually appealing documentary.

Fulfilling mandatory military service

Despite fulfilling his mandatory military service with the other BTS members, J-Hope plans to visit Osaka, Paris, New York City, Gwangju, and Seoul to immerse himself in dance and engage with local street dancers were confirmed before his enlistment.

Made out of seven members, BTS, or Bangtan Sonyeondan, is a South Korean boy band created by Big Hit Entertainment. They are one of the most popular music groups in the world and have broken numerous records.

BTS debuted on June 13th, 2013, with the single album “2 Cool 4 Skool.” That year, they released two more EPs, O!RUL8,2? and Skool Luv Affair, which established their “school trilogy” concept, focusing on themes of youth and growing up.

J-Hope, whose real name is Jung Ho-seok, is a multi-talented member of the popular South Korean boy band BTS. He is a dancer, rapper, singer-songwriter, and record producer