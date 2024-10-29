SINGAPORE: A woman wondered online if the popular bakery chain BreadTalk had launched a new flavour of their buns after she ordered a coffee bun.

“BreadTalk have a new bun? I got their coffee bread, my favourite. But I got coffee with roast pork inside?” wrote a Facebook user, Elle Min, on the COMPLAINT SINGAPORE page last Wednesday (Oct 23).

In the photos she uploaded, the bun was topped with the customary dark brown coffee topping, but it looked like it had a minced meat filling inside.

Ms Elle added she had emailed the company to ask about what appeared to have been a mistake in her order but had yet to receive a reply.

She also asked the manager about it, but they were unaware of the new flavour and asked for a picture of the bun Ms Elle had received.

Out of curiosity, she asked, “Anyone know?”

Shortly after her post was published, the company apologised for the glitch. BreadTalk also said it had already responded to her email and asked her to check on this.

“Hi Elle, we sincerely apologise for the confusion. Our team has reached out to you via email and phone to follow up on this, but we haven’t received a response.

Kindly check your inbox as well as (your) spam folder. Otherwise, you may also drop us a DM instead. Thank you,” the company wrote.

The Independent Singapore has contacted Ms Elle and BreadTalk for further comments or updates.

Must Share News quoted the company as offering to replace Ms Elle’s order, but she “politely declined.” It explained that the coffee topping had been mistakenly put on bread with a meat filling inside.

“All kitchen staff have been reminded to ensure that the bread fillings are correct during the baking and preparation,” the company added.

BreadTalk, which entered the scene in Singapore in 2000 with its first outlet at Bugis Junction, has since spread its “bread boutiques” to different countries such as Oman, China, and Myanmar.

It is considered one of the country’s success stories, having been an awardee multiple times, such as the SPBA Most Promising Brand Award and the Five Star Diamond Brand, World Brand Laboratory in Shanghai.

The brand is famous for its chicken, pork, and spicy floss buns, but its coffee buns also have some serious fans.

Last year, a TikTok user called its breads “iconic” and wrote that they’re a good gauge of inflation in Singapore.

/TISG

Read related: ‘Toast Box gonna bankrupt us peasants…’ — High prices of laksa, curry, shock netizens