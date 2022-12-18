Bowling | Cherie Tan wins Singapore International Open, Swedish Kim Bolleby crowned men’s champion

SINGAPORE: National team bowler Cherie Tan composed herself after dropping the first game 191-237 to fellow team Singapore athlete New Hui Fen to win the second game 232-181 in the 52nd Singapore International Open 2022 women’s step ladder final held at the Singapore Bowling at Rifle Range on Sunday.

The men’s category saw Swedish Kim Bolleby taking both games, seeing off Malaysian Muhammad Hafiz Zainuddin 245-234, 242-231. The prize money for the men’s open champions is $25,000 while the women’s open champion walked away with $10,000.

The competition format saw the top four bowlers from round two of the open category proceeding to the step ladder knockout round, with the fourth and third-placed players taking on each other and the winner advancing to meet the second-placed player in the semi-finals.

Bolleby took on Park Minsu (South Korea) in the semi-finals winning 234-197, while New defeated Nora Johansson (Sweden) 232-200 in the women’s semi-finals.

“Won the Singapore open!!! Huge prestige event to win and put in the list! Really happy to finish off with a big win this year, this one hits me hard! First half of the season was mentally grueling and felt defeated,” posted Bolleby on his Facebook after the win in Singapore.

Minister for Culture, Community, and Youth Edwin Tong was in attendance as he handed the trophy and prize presentation to the winners at the end of the tournament.

“It was an exciting Saturday evening at the 52nd Singapore International Open 2022 – the first bowling event organised by the Singapore Bowling Federation in more than two years,” shared the Minister on his social media.

“No surprises as to the brightest performers of the night – with Cherie and Hui Fen shining at the Open Grand Finals, bowling strike after strike.”

“The last time I caught the bowlers was at the SEA Games in Hanoi, so it was great catching up again. Enthusiastic, passionate and driven – some words I would describe our next generation of bowlers – I’ll definitely continue to cheer them on for their bowling endeavours!”

This is the first time that the Singapore Bowling Federation organised the Singapore Open after a two-year break which saw over 600 bowlers competing, including more than 100 from overseas as well as defending champion Rafiq Ismail from Malaysia and Sam Cooley from Australia.

The competition saw other categories such as the under-12, under-16, under-18, youth and mixed seniors division which began from 3 Dec. You may view the full results here.

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg