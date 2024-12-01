SINGAPORE: Singaporeans took part in an online conversation about their sentiments on elderly workers in the county who continue earning a living despite their age.

“Yesterday I was about to clear my empty plate after finishing my meal,” a netizen wrote in a forum on Monday (Nov 25). “Then this old auntie, who was about 80+ years old, and her hunchback was bent almost 90 degrees, cleared my plate for me. I just feel so sad…”

This then led the writer to wonder, “Why do you guys think they still work as cleaners or collect cardboard?”

Many Singaporeans responded to the post, sharing their insights on the matter. Some tied it to topics related to filial piety, exercise, or even elderly people having a lot of free time.

“Firstly, I would prefer I still worked in some way when I am old, just to take it as some form of exercise so that I won’t age too fast,” said one.

“Secondly, I believe some oldies are ‘forced’ to work to make a living; it is directly related to their financial planning, family support and social welfare; it is a bigger debatable topic I don’t want to get into.”

“I have a soft spot when I see elderlies working too, but I try to comfort myself by thinking they chose to do this to fight off boredom,” said another. “But I’m not too sure; I haven’t had the chance to have a conversation with them,” they added.

Still, a third responded, “Their children aren’t supporting them anymore, or they want to earn more money without depending on their children as in most cases.

I once saw an elderly man selling a bottle of water for five dollars on the street, and he was crossing the street. It was obvious that he couldn’t walk properly, and despite that, he was trying to earn a living.

I felt sorry for him, honestly. I also saw an old lady working at a hospital as an entry guard.”

Throughout the year, other elderly individuals also made the news after Singaporeans noticed them working despite their old age. One example was when a netizen took to social media to share a photo of an elderly person in a wheelchair, selling tissues by a crosswalk.

“This old aunty has been there, outside Tiong Bahru Plaza, selling tissue paper for many years,” the writer shared. “Me and my wife approached her and were told that her son has a leg problem and cannot work.

She told us she did receive financial help from charity/social services, but they would stop giving after a few months. She didn’t say anything about her daughter,” the writer explained.

In another report, an elderly woman working as a cleaning lady at a hawker centre caught the attention of many after a video interview of her went viral on social media.

In the video by content creator Patrick Xu, she said, “Support yourself for life.” Mr Xu also mentioned that the elderly woman works “all day for eight hours.

Are there any breaks in between?” he asked, to which the hard-working auntie responded, “One day a week.”

