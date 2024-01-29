SINGAPORE: An elderly woman working as a cleaner, despite her age, at a hawker centre has gotten much attention online after a candid video interview about her daily work life was shared in an online group.

Video creator Patrick Xu shared the story showcasing the auntie cleaning at a hawker centre, as she said, “Support yourself for life.” Mr Xu also mentioned that the elderly woman works “all day for eight hours. Are there any breaks in between?” he asked, to which the hard-working auntie responded, “One day a week.”

Throughout the video, Mr Xu asked her a handful of questions that led her to share some of her life’s story with viewers. After her husband passed away nine years ago, she decided to go back to work. She also shared that her son gives her $200 a month.

“I used to do my own business and bought a government flat with three (rooms),” the elderly woman added before sharing that with her husband gone, she felt lonely. As for her son, she said, “Usually, he is busy with work. (Since) my husband passed away, he has changed.”

So, she cleans at a hawker centre to keep herself busy and make a living.

Mr Xu was kind enough to ask her, “Are you generally okay now?”

To this, she replied, “It’s okay. I can endure it.”

Her interviewer then left her with some caring and motivational reminders.

“You keep coming. You keep working. Then I’ll come over to chat with you or something,” he said.

“On one hand, earning a salary subsidizes some of your own household expenses. On the other hand, you can also meet more people… there’s a lot more contact. Take care of your body. Be happy. Be in a good mood at all times.”

The auntie’s story melted the hearts of Singaporeans, many of whom took to social media to empathise with her and other elderly Singaporeans who continue to work to get by.

“Salute to all Singaporean aunties. They are so hardworking,” said one.

Another wrote, “And there are still people complaining while working in their aircon offices earning S$3k+ and saying their life is hard.”

A third shared, “Very sad for this generation (of) elders, they give their best to their children in their prime age. When they’re old and poor their children never provide them enough for a peaceful retirement life.”

Still, others wrote her personal messages. “Aunty, I’m proud of you. If we (didn’t) have you, most hawker centres (would) be messy (and) dirty after (people) eat. Aunty, thank you and (you) always must take care of (your) health…” said one.

“Let’s help make their job easier by clearing our plates and trays etc…” another online user reminded others, “and wipe off food waste and stains off the table with our waste tissue etc.”

Still, a few left some ideas for the auntie to earn additional income, with one saying, “This aunty can encash her HDB unit and at the same time rent out one room to gain extra income also got tenant/s to stay with her.”

