SINGAPORE: An online user took to social media to share his observation of an ahma and her kids. Every morning, he sees ahma’s kids push her in her wheelchair to the same spot by a crosswalk to sell tissues.

“She was a plump lady when I first saw her, but now (she) looks very skinny and frail. What disturbs me is that every morning, either her son or daughter will push her to that spot and push her back in the evening. The poor aunty has to sit there the whole day, rain or shine, with a soaked diaper, while her children enjoy life at home,” the online user wrote.

“This old aunty has been there, outside Tiong Bahru Plaza, selling tissue paper for many years,” the writer added. He also shared what he found out about her and her family after approaching her and speaking to her.

“Me and my wife approached her and were told that her son has a leg problem, and cannot work. She told us she did receive financial help from charity/social services but they would stop giving after a few months. She didn’t say anything about her daughter.

“We even approached THK Family Service Centre, located just across the road at level 4, with full view of the spot where she sits, everybody there knows about her but no one can help. Can the relevant authorities help her, let her stay in an old folk home, to spend her not many years left, comfortably?”

Singaporeans weigh in on the matter

In the comments section, where some weighed in on the matter, one confirmed having seen the ahma consistently in the same spot.

“Lived in Jalan Membina all my life,” the comment read. “I’ve seen this woman sell tissue since God knows when. All I know is that she’s been in the same exact spot for many many years.”

Another, who was a social worker for five years, shared some insights on handling such cases, saying, “It really isn’t as simple as providing help. The recipient needs to be willing to be helped too. It’s never as simple as it seems on the surface.

“One case I had, an old lady begged to be given a stay in an old folks home. We managed to get her in and at zero cost to her and her family. Guess what? After two weeks, she got bored and ran away multiple times. So what do you think we as social workers can do?”

