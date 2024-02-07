;
Featured News In the Hood

“Poor aunty sits there the whole day, rain or shine, with soaked diaper, while her children enjoy life at home”

ByBeatrice Del Rosario

February 7, 2024

SINGAPORE: An online user took to social media to share his observation of an ahma and her kids. Every morning, he sees ahma’s kids push her in her wheelchair to the same spot by a crosswalk to sell tissues.

“She was a plump lady when I first saw her, but now (she) looks very skinny and frail. What disturbs me is that every morning, either her son or daughter will push her to that spot and push her back in the evening. The poor aunty has to sit there the whole day, rain or shine, with a soaked diaper, while her children enjoy life at home,” the online user wrote.

“This old aunty has been there, outside Tiong Bahru Plaza, selling tissue paper for many years,” the writer added. He also shared what he found out about her and her family after approaching her and speaking to her.

“Me and my wife approached her and were told that her son has a leg problem, and cannot work. She told us she did receive financial help from charity/social services but they would stop giving after a few months. She didn’t say anything about her daughter.

See also  Uncle lying down on escalator taking selfies or he fell down and needed help?

“We even approached THK Family Service Centre, located just across the road at level 4, with full view of the spot where she sits, everybody there knows about her but no one can help. Can the relevant authorities help her, let her stay in an old folk home, to spend her not many years left, comfortably?”

Singaporeans weigh in on the matter

In the comments section, where some weighed in on the matter, one confirmed having seen the ahma consistently in the same spot.

“Lived in Jalan Membina all my life,” the comment read. “I’ve seen this woman sell tissue since God knows when. All I know is that she’s been in the same exact spot for many many years.”

Another, who was a social worker for five years, shared some insights on handling such cases, saying, “It really isn’t as simple as providing help. The recipient needs to be willing to be helped too. It’s never as simple as it seems on the surface.

See also  Design fail? Elderly diners trip over seat netting at Chinatown hawker centre

“One case I had, an old lady begged to be given a stay in an old folks home. We managed to get her in and at zero cost to her and her family. Guess what? After two weeks, she got bored and ran away multiple times. So what do you think we as social workers can do?”

Read also: “Support yourself for life” — Elderly aunty who works hard as a cleaner inspires Singaporeans

ByBeatrice Del Rosario

Related Post

Featured News Lifestyle

Singaporean in his 30s says he feels left behind in life because even with “2 jobs, I can barely provide for my parents”

November 24, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Featured News Lifestyle

EXPOSED: What to do when a colleague hijacks your brilliant idea and takes credit for it

November 24, 2024 JARA CARBALLO
Domestic Helpers Featured News

Maid’s employer says, “A grocery store staff shamed their helper by calling her fat multiple times”

November 24, 2024 Yoko Nicole

You missed

Featured News Lifestyle

Singaporean in his 30s says he feels left behind in life because even with “2 jobs, I can barely provide for my parents”

November 24, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Featured News Lifestyle

EXPOSED: What to do when a colleague hijacks your brilliant idea and takes credit for it

November 24, 2024 JARA CARBALLO
Domestic Helpers Featured News

Maid’s employer says, “A grocery store staff shamed their helper by calling her fat multiple times”

November 24, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Featured News Relationships

“Parents, did the relationship with your spouse and in-laws change after having kids?” — Woman asks after another parent warns her that it does

November 24, 2024 Beatrice Del Rosario

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.