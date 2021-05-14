- Advertisement -

Singapore— Lawyer and opposition leader Lim Tean issued an invitation on Thursday morning (May 13) via a Facebook post for everyone to take part in the day “the People of Singapore Made History”.

The day in question: May 17, next Monday.

Mr Lim also wrote that a book with the same title will be written and published.

The book is the story of blogger and financial adviser Leong Sze Hian. He was sued by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong for defamation over an article he shared from The Coverage, a Malaysian news site, on Nov 8, 2018.

On Mar 24, the High Court ordered Mr Leong to pay PM Lee S$133,000 in damages for defamation — S$100,000 in general damages and $33,000 in aggravated damages.

Mr Leong turned to crowdfunding to raise the amount needed, and was successful in attracting such high-profile donors as Mr Lee Hsien Yang, the brother of PM Lee, as well as opposition leaders Mr Chiam See Tong and his wife, Ms Lina Chiam.

In just 11 days, Mr Leong raised S$133,000 from 2,000 people.

However, Mr Leong appealed again for donations on Apr 15. PM Lee, he said, was seeking legal costs (S$50,000) and disbursements (S$79,322.22), which added up to almost S$130,000, on top of the damages.

As of Wednesday (May 12), he had raised $65,032 from 915 people.

He was being pressed to pay up, he said.

On Wednesday evening, he wrote that he had “just received the Prime Minister’s lawyers’ letter of demand to pay the $262,357 damages, cost and disbursements, by 5 pm, 17 May.”

Mr Lim, who is Mr Leong’s lawyer, is appealing for donations to make up the shortfall. He is calling May 17 significant to Singapore’s story. The book to be written about Mr Leong’s crowdfunding success, he adds, will be a “testament to the history of Singapore, the power of the masses as we claimed justice away from the elite few and back into the hands of our ordinary fellow Singaporeans.”

“Will YOU be a Part of this Book?,” asked the lawyer in his Facebook post on Thursday (May 13), acknowledging that more than 80 per cent of the money needed by Mr Leong has been raised.

“History will be made on Monday 17th May 2021 as I hand deliver the cheque for full legal costs and damages awarded to Lee Hsien Loong by the court,” he added.

The book “should be on the shelf of every Singaporean, especially the younger generations at school, poly and university”, wrote Mr Lim.

He urged the public “on this holiday weekend” to donate money to Mr Leong. Those who are interested in donating may find details in Mr Lim’s post.

“100% of the donation goes directly to Sze Hian, there are no middlemen or platforms taking a cut,” he added.

Mr Leong’s efforts have been somewhat hampered as he has been banned from sharing links as well as sharing posts in groups for a few more days.

He has also faced considerable backlash for his crowdfunding efforts, having received a number of hate messages.

/TISG

