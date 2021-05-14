Yio Chu Kang Primary School student tests positive for Covid-19; school conducts home-based learning

- Advertisement -

Singapore – A student from Yio Chu Kang Primary School (YCKPS) has tested positive for Covid-19, and the school switched to full home-based learning for three days from Friday (May 14)

The three-day home-based learning was implemented as “it will take some time to complete and finalise the testing and epidemiological investigations results”, said the Ministry of Education (MOE).

The student was confirmed positive for the virus on Wednesday (May 12).

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has determined that this is not a school-based infection as the student was infected by a household member, said MOE in a press release on May 13.

The student was last in school on Monday (May 10) and was well. The following day, he was absent as he felt unwell and consulted a doctor.

The school has been thoroughly cleaned and disinfected.

MOH has placed students and staff who had been in close contact with the student on quarantine from May 12 to May 24.

MOE noted that all close contacts of the student would undergo Covid-19 PCR swab tests, as required by MOH.

MOE is in contact with the school to provide the necessary support for teachers and students in conducting online learning. Simultaneously, the teachers are also in contact with the students and their parents.

“MOE will continue to monitor the situation closely and work with the school and parents to ensure the well-being of staff and students,” the ministry said.

“With the increase in the number of local cases over the past week, we urge all students and staff to continue practising good personal hygiene and adhering to safe management measures.

“This includes wearing masks, washing hands frequently, wiping down equipment and tables, seeing a doctor if they are sick and returning to school only when fully recovered,” added MOE.

On Thursday (May 13), Singapore reported 34 new Covid-19 infections. Of the total, 19 are linked to the Changi Airport cluster and one to a nurse and Sengkang General Hospital.

Four cases are currently unlinked while the remaining 10 cases were imported. Those individuals were placed on stay-home notices or isolated upon arrival in Singapore.

Overall, the number of new cases in the community has increased from 48 in the week before to 71 cases in the past week.

Furthermore, the number of unlinked cases in the community has increased from seven cases in the week before to 15 cases last week./TISG

