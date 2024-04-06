BLACKPINK’s Jennie to appear in Zico’s comeback song and music video

Jennie from BLACKPINK will collaborate with Zico for his 10th-anniversary release, marking his decade-long journey as a soloist. According to TenAsia’s findings, Jennie contributed to Zico’s new track and filmed the accompanying music video.

The release is slated for the end of April 2024, with reports indicating that Jennie readily accepted Zico’s request due to their friendship.

Although their friendship is not widely known among fans, Jennie and Zico have been spotted together at a Chanel event, hinting at their close bond.

Despite not having many public interactions, they share a camaraderie that has culminated in this collaboration.

Highly anticipated comeback

Zico’s last release dates back 21 months to his EP “Grown Ass Kid” in July 2022, making his upcoming comeback highly anticipated.

Meanwhile, Jennie’s involvement as a featured artist is uncommon, marking her first collaboration with a Korean artist post-debut.

Before her official debut, Jennie participated in tracks by several YG Entertainment artists, including G-DRAGON’s “Black” in 2013. Zico is a multi-talented South Korean artist known for his roles as a rapper, singer, songwriter, and record producer.

He’s best known as the leader of the boy band Block B and for his successful solo career. Zico is known for his crossover skills, blending underground hip-hop with mainstream appeal in the K-pop scene.

He’s also a talented record producer who works on K-pop and Korean hip-hop music.

Member of BLACKPINK

Jennie is best known as a member of the globally renowned K-Pop girl group BLACKPINK. She debuted with BLACKPINK in August 2016 under YG Entertainment.

The group quickly rose to superstardom, known for their catchy songs, powerful dance routines, and stylish visuals.

In November 2018, Jennie became the first member of BLACKPINK to launch a solo career with the hit single “Solo.” She has also co-written songs for BLACKPINK, including “Lovesick Girls” from their debut album, “The Album.”

In 2023, Jennie made her acting debut in the HBO series “The Idol,” playing the role of “Dyanne.”