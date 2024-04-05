harrowing-scene-from-‘game-of-thrones’-tortures-hannah-waddingham

It has been half a decade since the epic saga of “Game of Thrones” concluded, yet for Hannah Waddingham, one of its stars, the memories are still chillingly vivid.

In a candid revelation on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” Waddingham, known for her portrayal of Septa Unella, unveiled the lasting impact of one of the series’ most harrowing scenes.

Promoting her latest project, “The Fall Guy,” Waddingham disclosed that she continues to grapple with “chronic claustrophobia” stemming from a brutal Season 6 moment. In the scene, her character faces torment at the hands of Cersei, played by Lena Headey, enduring a relentless deluge of wine to the face.

Hannah Waddingham vs. chronic claustrophobia

Reflecting on the ordeal, Waddingham shared the grueling details of the shoot, recalling being immobilized on a table by leather straps for a staggering ten hours. The experience was so intense that her blonde hair turned purple from the copious amounts of grape juice used in filming.

Yet, despite the physical and psychological toll, Waddingham’s commitment to her craft remained steadfast. Even Eugene Simon, her co-star who portrayed Lancel Lannister, offered little solace, humorously remarking, “You’re lucky. I’ve just been crawling on my elbows in shit for four days.”

Waddingham, whose acting prowess extends beyond Westeros to acclaimed series like “Sex Education” and “Ted Lasso,” likened the ordeal to childbirth, labeling it as one of the worst days of her life. However, she emphasized that such trials were emblematic of the “Game of Thrones” experience, where authenticity often came at a price.

While Waddingham admitted the toll it took, she harbors no regrets for her involvement in the groundbreaking series. Despite the enduring trauma, she lauded “Game of Thrones” as unparalleled in the realm of prestige television, acknowledging that its cinematic brilliance came hand-in-hand with real sacrifices.

Cover Photo: YouTube

Read More News

The post Harrowing scene from ‘Game of Thrones’ tortures Hannah Waddingham appeared first on The Independent News.