;
Celebrity

BLACKPINK Jennie’s “One Of The Girls” now most streamed K-pop OST on Spotify

ByLydia Koh

February 12, 2024

Despite being released several months ago as part of “The Idol” series without promotional efforts, BLACKPINK’s Jennie, in collaboration with The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp, continues to significantly impact music platforms with “One of the Girls.”

The track has garnered 470 million streams, surpassing BTS’s Jungkook’s “Dreamers” (396 million streams) and claiming the title of the Most Streamed OST by a K-pop Act on Spotify. Impressively, “One of the Girls” has also secured the fifth position among the most streamed songs by a K-pop act in 2023 on Spotify, surpassing NewJeans’ “Super Shy” (443 million streams).

Jennie’s achievements extend beyond chart-topping songs. She has exceeded the monthly listener peaks of prominent acts like Newjeans, BTS, BLACKPINK, and Jungkook on Spotify.

See also  Jennie Hairstyle: Blackpink's Jennie Stuns Fans with New Orange Hair Look

The Korean superstar has amassed an extraordinary 36,888,231 monthly listeners, making her the second-highest Female Act in the history of K-pop on the platform, trailing only behind Fifty Fifty.

These figures solidify Jennie’s standing as the K-pop Female Soloist with the highest number of monthly listeners, marking a historic milestone and crowning her as the current Soloist of K-pop with the most monthly listeners on Spotify.

Most successful Korean girl group

Formed by YG Entertainment and consisting of Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa, BLACKPINK is a South Korean girl group. They are considered the most successful Korean girl group internationally and a leading force in the Korean Wave.

The group debuted in 2016 with their single album “Square One”, which featured the songs “Boombayah” and “Whistle”.

Both songs were met with critical acclaim and commercial success, topping the Gaon Digital Chart in South Korea. The group has since released two studio albums, “The Album” (2020) and “Born Pink” (2022), as well as several EPs and singles.

See also  BLACKPINK's Lisa tops most beautiful list

Jennie, whose full name is Jennie Kim, is a South Korean singer, rapper, and actress and one of the four members of the internationally renowned girl group BLACKPINK.

Known for her powerful rap verses, captivating stage presence, and trendy fashion sense, Jennie has become a global icon in her own right.

ByLydia Koh

Related Post

Celebrity

A BTS concertgoer admits that she wrote Heart on the Window for Jin’s solo album Happy, realising a five-year ambition

November 21, 2024 Lydia Koh
Celebrity

In the US, Chinese actress Zheng Shuang battles with debt and ill health

November 21, 2024 Lydia Koh
Celebrity

Lee Junho sets the stage to shine: Get ready for his ‘Midnight Sun’ concert tour in 2025

November 20, 2024 Lydia Koh

You missed

Home News

TikToker denies HSA officers entry into his home, but officers searching for vapes are allowed to enter premises without a warrant

November 29, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Business

Singapore SMEs scale back on export payments to focus on domestic priorities amid rising costs and economic pressures: Report

November 29, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Home News

Grab apologises for driver who messaged passenger: “S$5.70 ask Grab CEO to take you”

November 29, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Home News

Couple receive 100+ packages they didn’t order— how to protect yourself from a “brushing scam”

November 29, 2024 Anna Maria Romero

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.