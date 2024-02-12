Despite being released several months ago as part of “The Idol” series without promotional efforts, BLACKPINK’s Jennie, in collaboration with The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp, continues to significantly impact music platforms with “One of the Girls.”

The track has garnered 470 million streams, surpassing BTS’s Jungkook’s “Dreamers” (396 million streams) and claiming the title of the Most Streamed OST by a K-pop Act on Spotify. Impressively, “One of the Girls” has also secured the fifth position among the most streamed songs by a K-pop act in 2023 on Spotify, surpassing NewJeans’ “Super Shy” (443 million streams).

#JENNIE continues to achieve new milestones with her Spotify monthly listeners reaching an impressive peak of 36,888,231 ( + 91,989). She maintains the record for having the highest number among all female K-Pop soloists.

Jennie’s achievements extend beyond chart-topping songs. She has exceeded the monthly listener peaks of prominent acts like Newjeans, BTS, BLACKPINK, and Jungkook on Spotify.

The Korean superstar has amassed an extraordinary 36,888,231 monthly listeners, making her the second-highest Female Act in the history of K-pop on the platform, trailing only behind Fifty Fifty.

These figures solidify Jennie’s standing as the K-pop Female Soloist with the highest number of monthly listeners, marking a historic milestone and crowning her as the current Soloist of K-pop with the most monthly listeners on Spotify.

Most successful Korean girl group

Formed by YG Entertainment and consisting of Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa, BLACKPINK is a South Korean girl group. They are considered the most successful Korean girl group internationally and a leading force in the Korean Wave.

The group debuted in 2016 with their single album “Square One”, which featured the songs “Boombayah” and “Whistle”.

Both songs were met with critical acclaim and commercial success, topping the Gaon Digital Chart in South Korea. The group has since released two studio albums, “The Album” (2020) and “Born Pink” (2022), as well as several EPs and singles.

Jennie, whose full name is Jennie Kim, is a South Korean singer, rapper, and actress and one of the four members of the internationally renowned girl group BLACKPINK.

Known for her powerful rap verses, captivating stage presence, and trendy fashion sense, Jennie has become a global icon in her own right.