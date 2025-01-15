SINGAPORE: A resident shared his observations of price increases at a neighbourhood bakery, saying, “It’s getting insane.” Many others shared the same observations.

“Bakery price increase in the neighbourhood? It’s getting insane,” the online user wrote on Tuesday (Jan 14), sharing what he remembered the prices in previous years. “3 for $3 in 2019, 3 for $3.50 in 2021, 3 for $4.00 in 2024,” he claimed.

“Yesterday buy and now 3 for $4.50. And you can see they use a pen to ‘increase price’ for certain items.”

In response to the post on the bakery prices, a handful of users shared their own observations of price changes. “The price of plain koka noodles increased also insane,” said one. “Was $1.40 just before Covid. Today at CS, $2.40. Everything is insane in this fiat system…” “The Bakery in Bishan I go to is 3 for $5,” another wrote. “I thought that was already quite reasonable. The cost of ingredients has gone up. The cost of electricity to bake the bread has gone up. The cost of wages has gone up. Rent has gone up. See also 'Special gold rice?’ — Customer shocked at $3 rice! Can’t expect shop owners to sell stuff at or below cost!” “3 for $4.50, so 1 for $1.50,” wrote a third. “That’s considered cheap in my neighbourhood already. My two bakeries sell 1 for $1.80. Only during the evening, when there are leftovers, do they sell 3 for $4.50.”

In recent reports, other customers around Singapore have also taken to social media to share their shock over the price of certain meals. For instance, one customer took to a complaint group to ask others if they found it acceptable that he was charged S$6.50 for a meal with four chicken strips. "$6.50 for four pieces of chicken can accept?" the post read. A photo of a plastic container with rice, a few pieces of vegetables, and four strips of chicken was also shared. Included in the post was a receipt that listed "single portion roast chicken thigh rice." In other news, another diner uploaded a photo of his rice meal, which he claimed cost him S$8.70. In response to the post, many weighed in on food prices in the country.