SINGAPORE: After a diner uploaded a photo of his rice meal, which cost him S$8.70, Singaporeans weighed in on food prices in the country.

Online user Nicholas Wee took to an online complaint group on Saturday (Jan 11) to share a photo of his rice meal. Mr Wee didn’t have much to say. The post’s caption was merely, “$8.70… lol.”

In the comment section of the post, the diner added that he was “shocked” when he got the bill. In another reply to one of the comments, he also added that the S$8.70 that he paid did not include the coffee that was seen in the photo.

A handful of online users responded to the post, sharing their two cents. Some argued that prices can sometimes vary depending on the store’s location.

“Meal prices vary depending on location,” said one. “At a normal hawker, it should be $5 + $1.5 = $6.5; maybe you ate at Orchard area,” they added.

“SGD 8.70 for a meal + coffee in an air-conditioned food court is expensive?” asked another.

However, many others agreed with the writer’s sentiments, saying that they, too, found the meal expensive. “Better bring home the plate, cutlery, glass and even tray,” wrote one.

In other news, another customer also took to social media to share his disappointment at having to pay S$6.40 for a meal with four strips of chicken.

In his post, he asked Singaporeans if they thought the price was acceptable for the order, attaching a photo of his food. Many responded to the post, with a handful recognising the mall where the food establishment was located.

“VivoCity is not Orchard Road,” said one. “This price is not acceptable. Those who say it’s okay must hardly go there. Charging the same price, with less meat, is acceptable. But charging more, with less meat, is not.”

