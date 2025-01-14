SINGAPORE: A customer took to a complaint group to share that he paid S$6.50 for a meal with four chicken strips, asking if it was acceptable. Many responded to the post, sharing their two cents on the matter.

“$6.50 for four pieces of chicken can accept?” the post read. A photo of a plastic container with rice, a few pieces of vegetables, and four strips of chicken was also shared. Included in the post was a receipt that listed “single portion roast chicken thigh rice.”

Included in the receipt were a signature roast chicken bento and iced Thai milk tea, which cost $8.90 and $3.50, respectively.

In response to the complaint, many Singaporeans shared their two cents. Many pointed out the mall where the particular food establishment is located.

“VivoCity is not Orchard Road,” said one. “This price is not acceptable. Those who say it’s okay must hardly go there. Charging the same price, with less meat, is acceptable. But charging more, with less meat, is not.”

“I used to work at VivoCity last time,” said another. “At lunch, I would always tabao from this shop. The portion shouldn’t be like that… this is not okay. You can go and show them this photo and receipt… see what they say or do.

If they give you no reaction, just don’t patronize. If they offer you something as a customer recovery, you just let it go lor. Because even for $6.50, this is not okay.”

A third said, “That’s expensive! There are plenty of stalls selling this at $4-$4.50.” Still, another resorted to sarcasm, commenting, “But you got uncountable grains of rice! It’s a lot.”

